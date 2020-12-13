Their View: We have some good news and we have some ambiguous news.

First, rural Virginia has a vested interest in the economic health of Northern Virginia, whether we realize it or not. We like to think we have a strong independent spirit and while we may have that spirit, the fiscal reality is that rural Virginia is on the dole. The state of Virginia provides most of our school funding — up to 65% of the costs in Scott County, up to 64% in Buena Vista, still somewhere north of 50% in others. The single biggest source of Virginia’s revenues is Northern Virginia. Ergo, Northern Virginia basically subsidizes schools in Southwest Virginia. We wish they’d subsidize them even more because Arlington still winds up spending more than twice as much on its students as rural localities do. Money doesn’t always equate to better education, of course, but it does pay for buildings that aren’t falling apart and up-to-date technology so, yes, money does matter. That’s why rural Virginia should be rooting for Northern Virginia — the better its economy does, the more tax revenues there will be — and perhaps a smidge more will come our way. Ridicule that as “trickle-down economics” if you want, but that’s how state funding works — and we? don’t see much interest in changing that. State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, introduced a constitutional amendment earlier this year to mandate “equal educational opportunities” and you’ve never seen so much bipartisanship — with both Democrats and Republicans rushing to kill it as if it were a copperhead snake. Neither party wants to spend the kind of money it would take to achieve those “equal educational opportunities.” Until then, we’d better hope the Northern Virginia economy keeps growing, so that we can get a few more pennies tossed our way.