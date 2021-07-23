Their View: Want to reduce overdose rates? Treat poverty first

If we know that poverty increases overdose likelihood, isn’t it obvious that financial stability should be a treatment priority? This requires a paradigm shift in substance use treatment that would interrupt the structural problems feeding the poverty cycle. There is promising research around guaranteed income and cash transfer programs that demonstrate positive mental health and income outcomes. And while there is pushback that money given to people experiencing poverty would be spent on alcohol and drugs, there is data that show otherwise.

Recently, a guaranteed income program in Stockton, California, gave $500 a month to people at or below the median income and found that people spent less than 1% of their money on tobacco and alcohol. In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott joined Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, committing to implementing a guaranteed income pilot. And Maryland’s nonprofit Job Opportunities Task Force is dedicated to creating meaningful employment for low-wage workers. While workforce programs developed by and for people with substance use disorders are lacking, let these initiatives inspire us as we imagine innovation in this area.

When exploring solutions for low-income populations and its relationship to opioid overdose we must also address racial inequity. Black people are more than twice as likely as whites to not have access to substance use or mental health treatment. Black people are also prescribed buprenorphine, an opioid medication with less stigma and more convenience than methadone, less than whites. At the same time, Black people are criminalized and dehumanized for drug use at greater rates than whites. By continuing to apply race-neutral programs via race-neutral policies we uphold systems of white supremacy in substance use treatment. We need culturally sensitive programs that purposely honor the humanity of Black people, and we should direct resources to Black-led service organizations that have a track-record of success. There are promising examples of faith-based treatments specifically for Black people with substance use disorders. Policy changes that target the decriminalization of drug use would interrupt harm that Black people face and benefit all society by removing the burden of a criminal justice stamp.