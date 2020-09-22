Their View: Want to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Show up to vote Nov. 3

On social media and in my phone, I especially see my Black and brown friends, men and women alike, mourn even more so than my white ones.

In an era where the United States is more diverse than ever before, it looks as if the Supreme Court will tilt even righter and whiter.

There seems to be no hope as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell licks his lips in anticipation of voting through a replacement for Ginsburg’s seat. And this is what angers the Latino part of me more than anything.

He’s the epitome of a convenenciero. A self-serving man. That’s all politicians, ultimately. But McConnell is a special kind of convenenciero. In 2016, he blocked President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to fill Scalia’s seat, arguing a decision as momentous as that shouldn’t happen during a presidential election year.

It was a decision I actually agreed with, but only if McConnell would’ve agreed to do the same if a Republican president was in the Oval Office.

And here we are.