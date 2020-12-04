Their View: Voters have spoken on legalizing marijuana. Biden and Congress need to listen to them.

If passed again next year, both of these bills would probably be signed into law; after all, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the vice president-elect, sponsored the decriminalization bill. The real hurdle would be a Republican-controlled Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been wary of marijuana legislation, and as long as he’s in charge, passing reform bills will be challenging. However, there’s still a lot the Biden administration can do without Congress’ help.

To start, Joe Biden can nominate an attorney general who will restore the guidelines from the 2013 memo and prioritize going after drug cartels, interstate trafficking and illegal pot farms on public land — not targeting law-abiding growers and sellers in legalized states. He can also direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to discontinue its stringent enforcement of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which bars travelers from entering the country if they admit to working or investing in the marijuana industry or to simply having used marijuana. That’s a silly policy considering that Canada has legalized marijuana and Mexico is poised to do the same.