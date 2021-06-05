Their View: VMI report questions: Why does institute get a ‘rape exemption’ under state law?

The report on Virginia Military Institute poses one big question: Can an institution that has “traditionally been run by white men, for men” change parts of its culture — the parts termed “institutional racism and sexism”— and not change others deemed essential parts of the school’s traditions?
Framed like that, the question might well apply to our larger society as well. Here are some others that come to mind after reading the 152-page report that an Indiana-based law firm prepared at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam:
1. Did VMI violate its own Honor Code rules about lying? The report details numerous examples of how the school and some of its alumni were, shall we say, less than cooperative. It’s possible to disagree about some examples. But here’s one example that stands out: “The Team had asked VMI’s counsel in March if VMI kept any statistics or spreadsheets on Honor Court convictions, acquittals, and/or decisions not to prosecute. VMI said it did not. The Team then asked how the Washington Post was able to obtain conviction statistics cited in a January 29, 2021 article. VMI initially said that it did not know, but later admitted that VMI was the source. Then, in a meeting with the Honor Court members (cadets) in April, the members volunteered that the Honor Court does keep some of the exact data that the Team had requested weeks earlier and that VMI denied existed.” Why isn’t someone being drummed out for that?
2. Why don’t VMI’s alumni groups do a better job of reaching out to Black and female graduates? From the report: “Unlike the alumni associations at other Virginia and military schools, the VMI Alumni Agencies have not established affinity groups (such as an African American or women’s alumni group), do not fund scholarships for minority students, and do not organize activities specifically for minority alumni.” In reading the report, it’s easy to get the impression that part of what the report called “VMI’s overall unwillingness to change” comes directly from some portion of the alumni.
3. Who’s really in charge at VMI? The report notes that “VMI’s current donor landscape appears to allow a very small group of donors to have an outsized influence on VMI.” About half its money comes from alumni and “only five donors comprise 33% to 48% of the Alumni Agencies’ donor receipts. When the Team asked, the Alumni Agencies declined to disclose who these five donors are. The Team thus cannot determine how these donations might impact funding priorities or other decisions at VMI, or whether these are the same five donors year over year.” Are these five mystery donors the reason why VMI’s alumni groups don’t do a better job of outreach to Black and female graduates?
4. Why does state law discourage female students at VMI from reporting sexual assaults? The report points out that “a Virginia statute makes it illegal for a university to punish a student for a drug or alcohol offense that comes to light during a report of sexual assault. The statute applies to every institution in the Commonwealth, with one notable exception: VMI.” And yes, there it is in Virginia law: “The governing board of each nonprofit private institution of higher education and each public institution of higher education except the Virginia Military Institute shall include as part of its policy, code, rules, or set of standards governing sexual violence a provision for immunity from disciplinary action based on personal consumption of drugs or alcohol where such disclosure is made in conjunction with a good faith report of an act of sexual violence.” The report rightly points out that this “discourages candid reporting of sexual misconduct at VMI.” This creates an automatic question for every candidate for state office this fall: Do you favor changing that exemption? If not, why not? Let’s be blunt: Why does VMI get a rape exemption?
5. Why doesn’t VMI allow female cadets — or all cadets, for that matter — to lock their doors at night? Yes, yes, there’s probably some answer about honor and all that, but it’s also clear that not every cadet is that honorable. The report found that 14% of current female cadets who participated in a survey said they’d been sexually assaulted at VMI while 63% “reported being told directly by others they had been sexually assaulted,” which suggests the 14% figure is on the low side. If that 14% figure is correct, that’s horrifically high but still lower than what RAINN — the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — says is standard for women on a college campus. It says the figure is 26.4%. Whether VMI’s figure is high or low, the figure ought to be zero and the unlocked door policy seems to enable potential sex criminals in the corps — there’s really no other way to put that.
6. Why does VMI treat sexual assault less seriously than it does cheating? If a cadet is found cheating even once, he or she is drummed out. But those who sexually assault a cadet aren’t. The report cites one example of a male cadet who entered a female cadet’s room and “groped her breasts” — some locked doors might have helped there — but “no action was ever taken.” That cadet “told her cousin not to come to VMI because she is terrified her cousin would be raped since it happens so often.” And then there was this: “One current female cadet said she was sexually assaulted on post, and reported it through the proper channels, but the VMI investigator taking her report cautioned her that the report would ruin the commission and career of her assailant. The offender was punished with only 10 demerits, 6 weeks of confinement, and 30 penalty tours.” Let’s take this occasion to remind everyone that sexual assault is a crime. The assailant should have his commission ruined. He ought to be in jail or on the sex offender registry. Part of the problem here is that colleges — military or otherwise — try to deal with such assaults as violations of campus policy rather than what they truly are, violations of law. Still, the point here is the same: VMI cracks down on cheating and apparently looks the other way with sex crimes.
7. Why are some people so boorish? This question isn’t limited to VMI but comes up a lot when reading the report. It says 17% of cadets report hearing a certain particularly offensive racial slur “more than a few times.” Come on, people, why are we hearing it at all? No state law or university policy can prevent boorishness, but you’d think a school with a military structure would be able to punish such casual cruelty more effectively.