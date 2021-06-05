Their View: VMI report questions: Why does institute get a ‘rape exemption’ under state law?

5. Why doesn’t VMI allow female cadets — or all cadets, for that matter — to lock their doors at night? Yes, yes, there’s probably some answer about honor and all that, but it’s also clear that not every cadet is that honorable. The report found that 14% of current female cadets who participated in a survey said they’d been sexually assaulted at VMI while 63% “reported being told directly by others they had been sexually assaulted,” which suggests the 14% figure is on the low side. If that 14% figure is correct, that’s horrifically high but still lower than what RAINN — the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — says is standard for women on a college campus. It says the figure is 26.4%. Whether VMI’s figure is high or low, the figure ought to be zero and the unlocked door policy seems to enable potential sex criminals in the corps — there’s really no other way to put that.

6. Why does VMI treat sexual assault less seriously than it does cheating? If a cadet is found cheating even once, he or she is drummed out. But those who sexually assault a cadet aren’t. The report cites one example of a male cadet who entered a female cadet’s room and “groped her breasts” — some locked doors might have helped there — but “no action was ever taken.” That cadet “told her cousin not to come to VMI because she is terrified her cousin would be raped since it happens so often.” And then there was this: “One current female cadet said she was sexually assaulted on post, and reported it through the proper channels, but the VMI investigator taking her report cautioned her that the report would ruin the commission and career of her assailant. The offender was punished with only 10 demerits, 6 weeks of confinement, and 30 penalty tours.” Let’s take this occasion to remind everyone that sexual assault is a crime. The assailant should have his commission ruined. He ought to be in jail or on the sex offender registry. Part of the problem here is that colleges — military or otherwise — try to deal with such assaults as violations of campus policy rather than what they truly are, violations of law. Still, the point here is the same: VMI cracks down on cheating and apparently looks the other way with sex crimes.