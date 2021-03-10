Their View: Virginia's marijuana legalization bill is surprisingly pro-rural

The effect of that is that many rural areas in those states are denied the economic benefits of legal marijuana. Instead of farms, there are lots of greenhouses, which often wind up in the urban areas that do allow marijuana cultivation. Marijuana Business Daily reports that California — which has the nation’s biggest marijuana market but also some of the most restrictive laws — more than 80% of the state’s pot supply comes from indoor operations. The biggest marijuana county in California isn’t in farm country but in Santa Barbara. In Colorado, there are now so many marijuana greenhouses in Denver that at one point they accounted for 3.9% of the city’s electricity usage. Colorado Public Radio reported in 2018 that “power use by indoor marijuana grows represents a growing problem for states like Colorado that want to reduce climate-change causing greenhouse gases.” This is what’s known as “inconvenient.”

That’s why Virginia’s “grow it anywhere” rule is so important. Rural Virginia has a better chance of getting a share of the production end of the business than rural areas in other states have. That’s no guarantee that rural Virginia will see marijuana replace tobacco as a cash crop. By the time you factor in the cost of the security required for a marijuana farm, maybe a greenhouse is more economically viable. Not our area of expertise. Greenhouses also can produce a crop year round. But the point is rural Virginia at least gets to compete for the up to 450 licenses that will be issued for marijuana growers. Farmers should like that. The state will also issue up to 60 licenses for manufacturing facilities (think processing the harvest into saleable form). You’d think those businesses would want to be relatively close to the growers (just like there used to be lots of tobacco processors in Danville). That means if rural Virginia can get a lot of growers, it might get some of those processors, too.