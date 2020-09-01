Their View: Virginia’s right/wrong track poll numbers should make both parties take notice

At first glance, the Roanoke College Poll that came out last week seemed one of those “nothing to see here” polls. It showed Joe Biden with a commanding 53%-39% lead over Donald Trump in Virginia, no surprise in a state that’s now voted Democratic in three straight presidential elections. It likewise showed Democrat Mark Warner with a 55%-34% lead over Republican challenger Daniel Gade in the U.S. Senate race — again, no surprise considering that Warner is consistently the state’s favorite politician and Gade is barely known (although Warner did have a shockingly close call six years ago).
Dig a little deeper, though, and you’ll find some far more interesting numbers — which ought to give Republicans some hope and Democrats some pause.
Those come in response to the two questions about whether Virginians think the state and the country “are generally going in the right direction or do you think things have gotten off on the wrong track?”
These right track/wrong track questions are a favorite of pollsters because they help get at people’s underlying feelings — which often inform how they will ultimately feel about specific candidates.
If things are on the wrong track, that’s probably not likely to inspire people to vote for an incumbent. On the other hand, we seem a perpetually unhappy people. We looked back through a decade’s worth of Roanoke College Polls — and every time the question was asked, most Virginians said the country was on the wrong track. Sharp-eyed readers will notice that, despite that, most Virginians went ahead and voted for the incumbent party for president in 2012 and 2016, so the right track/wrong track question only takes you so far. After all, people on the left and right may think the country is on the wrong track for very different reasons. Too many Confederate statues coming down! Too many Confederate statues still standing! In any case, we do notice this: This latest poll found that only 16% of respondents said the country was on the right track, while 79% said it was on the wrong track. That’s the biggest right track/wrong track disparity the Roanoke College Poll has ever recorded in the state since it started asking the question in 2010. Until now, the unhappiest we were was in December 2010 — shortly after the mid-term elections of Barack Obama’s first term — when 21% said we were on the right track while 72% said we were on the wrong track. Make America Great Again? Something has definitely made Virginians unhappier again — and more unhappy than they’ve been in the past decade.
Now here’s the thing: While the poll shows that Virginians have always thought the country was on the wrong track (just not as much as it is now), they’ve almost always thought the state was on the right track. Washington bad, Richmond good.
But not this time. This time the Roanoke College Poll finds that 45% think the state is on the right track while 49% think the state is going in the wrong direction.
This is a major turnaround from May, when the same poll found 57% thought the state was on the right track and 37% thought it was on the wrong track.
Why the change? The poll doesn’t say, but we can guess lots of possible reasons: The pandemic. Social justice. Rioting in the streets. Again, people have may have different ideas of the track Virginia ought to be taking so may have different ideas of why it’s on the wrong track.
Still, the change from May to August is striking. The May figure was the second-highest “right track” percentage the Roanoke College Poll has found in Virginia in the past decade. The only poll higher was August 2018, when 58% thought we were on the right track and 30% thought we were on the wrong track.
It’s been six years since a plurality of Virginians thought we were on the wrong track. In October 2014, the figure was 41% right track and 45% wrong track. Before that, you have to go back to 2012, when three polls found us in a funk — ranging from 41% right track / 45% wrong track to 32% right / 56% wrong. So this isn’t the unhappiest we’ve been — but it is the second unhappiest.
What’s all this mean? Well, maybe nothing. Maybe this is just our summer of discontent — an inversion of Shakespeare’s “winter of discontent” — and we’ll snap back to where we were. Scientists will develop a vaccine for the virus. We’ll achieve some higher plane of social justice. People won’t be rioting. Or maybe this is a sign of something deeper shifting in the public mood. If it is, it’s quite likely that’s a mood that might benefit Republicans more than Democrats.
When more Virginians felt we were on the wrong track than the right track back in 2012, they responded the next year by changing the party that controlled the state’s highest offices. Republicans were out as governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and Democrats were in. Next year, Virginians will once again elect those offices. If you’re a Democrat, you hope this is just a temporary blip. If you’re a Republican, you look this sudden shift — plummeting from one of our biggest right track-over-wrong track rates to a slight wrong track-over-right track margin — and think that might help your candidates next year.
The question is how much? The recent passing of former Lt. Gov. John Hager provides a useful measure of how much Virginia has changed. In 1997, he was part of the first Republican sweep of the top state offices — and presided over the first GOP-controlled state Senate. In the years since, Virginia has moved left while Republicans have moved right. The result: Hager lived to see his party shut out of power in a way it hasn’t been in 50 years. Republicans have an opportunity next year, but only under the right conditions. Democrats might provide one of those by going further to the left than suburban voters are comfortable with. But Republicans have to create the second condition on their own — they need to move back closer to the center than they have been in recent years with candidates such as Ken Cuccinelli, Corey Stewart and, yes, Donald Trump. Are they capable of that kind of makeover? The recent ouster of Denver Riggleman in the 5th District in favor of Bob Good provides evidence to the contrary.
Regardless, the Roanoke College Poll shows that Virginians have just gone through a significant mood change this summer. If that bad mood persists, then voters might be — key phrase: might be — more receptive to a Republican candidate for governor than they have been in more than a decade.
