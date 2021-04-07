Their View: Virginia legislators, vote to give coal tax savings to UVa-Wise

Some Southwest Virginia legislators may have ranked other needs higher in priority than expanding UVa-Wise. On that score, some Democratic legislators from outside the region may agree with them. But again, that’s not the question — the question here is up or down, this money or nothing? No one disputes that the coal counties need a more skilled workforce if they’re going to have any chance of competing in the world’s new economy. This is one way to get there. The coal county legislators should take this amendment and then try to build on it. Here’s the goal everyone should be focused on: Turn UVa-Wise into the premier research university focused on renewable energy, at least for its size. What would it take to create an economic engine like that? This is surely part of that answer. (By the way, that’s a question we ought to be asking UVa-Wise’s educational masters in Charlottesville, which is how the org chart works. Why aren’t you leading an effort to make that happen?)

We fully understand the partisan instincts for Republicans to criticize a Democratic governor, but we’ll give Northam some credit for finding a way to fulfill at least the spirit of his campaign pledge to expand UVa-Wise. He could have easily signed the bill and won easy acclaim from his own party for his green credentials. He didn’t. Let’s salute that.