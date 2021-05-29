Their View: Virginia Democrats ignore parole board scandal at their own political peril

Because parole board decisions are essentially secret, we don’t know why the board (which includes Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea) decided Simpkins merited parole. Perhaps he was a model prisoner who, by his late 50s, showed contrition for crimes committed when he was in his 20s. If Simpkins had come home and stayed out of trouble, you could argue that the parole board made the right call — even a conservative call, because releasing him spares taxpayers the expense of his upkeep. But the parole board’s decision was clearly and demonstrably wrong because Simpkins went right back to his old ways. The Pulaski County robbery — foiled by what authorities called “a brave Samaritan” — isn’t Simpkins’ only new charge. He’s also racked up 28 other charges in four other localities plus a probation violation in Wythe County. In all, that’s 30 charges after Simpkins got out on parole. If that customer had not risked his own life to thwart the Pulaski robbery who knows what might have happened?