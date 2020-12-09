Their View: Virginia Democrats have misread what Republicans just did

The two most consequential events of Virginia’s 2021 governor’s race may have already happened. On Saturday, Republicans decided to choose their nominee in a convention rather than a primary — prompting state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County to declare that she’ll run as an independent instead.
Democrats are absolutely gleeful. Republican conventions tend to be dominated by the party’s most conservative activists — which often lead to nominees who can’t win elections. A Republican convention alone gladdens Democratic hearts; the prospect of Chase running as an independent siphoning off some votes makes them positively giddy.
Democrats may want to stifle their enthusiasm. The Republican decision to go with a convention is exactly the opposite of what it ordinarily would be. In this case, a convention is more likely to produce an electable Republican nominee than a primary. That’s not to say the Republican nominee — whoever it is — will win, just that it won’t be the completely unelectable Chase who has gone around the state complaining that Democrats “hate white people” and showing up at a rally where some gave Nazi salutes. Some Republicans who normally favor primaries voted for a convention on the theory that Chase might well win in a multicandidate primary (where only a plurality is enough to win) but would have a much harder time getting 50% plus one in a convention. In other words, the purpose of a Republican convention is to make sure Chase isn’t the party’s nominee — and Chase herself obviously agrees with that logic.
Democrats may still not care; they just see Chase’s independent bid splitting the vote. That assumes, though, Chase is even still a factor come November 2021. Historically, independents fade as the election approaches — most voters don’t like to waste their vote on someone who clearly can’t win. And, historically speaking, independents don’t win.
In Virginia, only two independents have won statewide elections. Both of those were unique circumstances — and both were about a half century ago.
In 1970, U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr. quit a Democratic Party that was moving to the left and ran for reelection as an independent. He won with nearly 54% of the vote — against Democrat George Rawlings of Fredericksburg and Republican Ray Garland of Roanoke. Byrd went on to win yet again as an independent, taking 57% of the vote in 1976. Byrd was a special case — a sitting U.S. senator and the son of the state’s most powerful politician of the 20th century.
The only other independent to win a statewide election was Henry Howell — a liberal Democrat who found it more convenient to run as an independent in the 1971 special election for lieutenant governor. He took 40% of the vote, edging out Democrat George Kostel of Clifton Forge and easily outdistancing Republican George Shafran of Fairfax County. Howell, though, was already a statewide name in Virginia who had run statewide once before in the 1969 Democratic primary for governor.
No other independents have come anywhere close to replicating what Byrd and Howell did. The only other independent who made a difference was Marshall Coleman, the former Republican attorney general (and two-time candidate for governor) who ran as an independent in the U.S. Senate race when many mainstream Republicans found nominee Oliver North unacceptable. Coleman polled 11.4% of the vote, which helped Democrat Charles Robb narrowly win reelection with 45.6% to North’s 42.9%. Coleman also has the enthusiastic backing of Virginia’s other U.S. Senator, John Warner.
Chase is not a sitting U.S. senator. She’s never run statewide before. And she won’t have the support of a popular statewide figure. Granted, the times are different now — social media gives her an ability to reach voters in a way that previous independents did not, and she’s obviously excited a certain following so far. Still, the fact is that most independent candidates don’t amount to much. The most successful independent or third-party candidate for governor was 55 years ago. In 1965, when the parties were beginning to realign, not even Mills Godwin, a former segregationist, was considered conservative enough. The newly formed Conservative Party in Virginia nominated William Story, an assistant school superintendent in Chesapeake who was described as an “arch-segregationist.” He took 13% of the vote that year. The second-best showing for a third-party candidate showing was in 2013, when Libertarian Robert Sarvis took 6.5% — a figure inflated by voters who didn’t much care either for Cuccinelli or the Democratic nominee (and eventual winner) Terry McAuliffe. The third-best showing? Republican state Sen. Russ Potts of Winchester ran as an independent in 2005 and polled just 2.2%.
Chase may have a following now, but will she come next November? How many of her supporters are willing to stick with her if it means that the next governor is a Democrat? That’s what Republicans are gambling on, and it’s a pretty safe bet — safer than the risk of having Chase as their nominee. There are certainly lots of examples of independent or third-party candidates who have made a difference. Liberals who insisted on voting for Jill Stein of the Green Party in 2016 were “rewarded” with Donald Trump as president. But there are also lots and lots of examples of independents who make no difference at all. Potts didn’t in 2005. Not even Story with his 13% did in 1965; he depressed Godwin’s margin, but Godwin still won.
Rather than being delirious, Democrats should be wary. The vote for a convention shows that at least some Republicans are intent on making a serious pick for governor — be that former House Speaker Kirk Cox (who has already announced) or one of the many rumored candidates who have yet to announce. The great danger for Virginia Democrats in 2021 is hubris. With Trump out of the White House, Virginia Democrats might find voters more inclined to consider a respectable Republican nominee. Whether a Republican convention can produce one remains an open question, but Democrats might want to be more cautious than some of them think they need to be.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!