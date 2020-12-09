Their View: Virginia Democrats have misread what Republicans just did

No other independents have come anywhere close to replicating what Byrd and Howell did. The only other independent who made a difference was Marshall Coleman, the former Republican attorney general (and two-time candidate for governor) who ran as an independent in the U.S. Senate race when many mainstream Republicans found nominee Oliver North unacceptable. Coleman polled 11.4% of the vote, which helped Democrat Charles Robb narrowly win reelection with 45.6% to North’s 42.9%. Coleman also has the enthusiastic backing of Virginia’s other U.S. Senator, John Warner.

Chase is not a sitting U.S. senator. She’s never run statewide before. And she won’t have the support of a popular statewide figure. Granted, the times are different now — social media gives her an ability to reach voters in a way that previous independents did not, and she’s obviously excited a certain following so far. Still, the fact is that most independent candidates don’t amount to much. The most successful independent or third-party candidate for governor was 55 years ago. In 1965, when the parties were beginning to realign, not even Mills Godwin, a former segregationist, was considered conservative enough. The newly formed Conservative Party in Virginia nominated William Story, an assistant school superintendent in Chesapeake who was described as an “arch-segregationist.” He took 13% of the vote that year. The second-best showing for a third-party candidate showing was in 2013, when Libertarian Robert Sarvis took 6.5% — a figure inflated by voters who didn’t much care either for Cuccinelli or the Democratic nominee (and eventual winner) Terry McAuliffe. The third-best showing? Republican state Sen. Russ Potts of Winchester ran as an independent in 2005 and polled just 2.2%.