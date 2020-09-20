Their View: Va. watchdog report raises valid questions about state economic incentive programs

2. Should the tobacco commission be more closely aligned with the state’s main economic development agency? The so-called tobacco commission is a misnomer. It was founded in 1999 to oversee a $1 billion endowment from the master settlement with tobacco companies — specifically to build a new economy in former tobacco-growing counties. The report faults the commission for not doing sufficient due diligence on some of its grants because there’s not much staff and suggests it work more closely with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (which sounds like a good idea). One legislator — state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax County, and, more importantly, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee — suggested the commission be folded into VEDP. This is a suggestion that raises alarms. Rural legislators have long feared the day when those outside the region will try to raid the fund — a reverse Robin Hood to steal from the poor and give to the rich. There is no doubt much about the commission that can be improved — we should take much of this JLARC report seriously — but Howell’s suggestion, however well-intended, sounds like the start of a campaign to abolish the commission entirely. The state government cannot be trusted to build a new economy in Southside and Southwest — although it can apparently be trusted to fix up a sex shop.