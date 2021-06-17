Their View: Using the Justice Department for political gain

And last, the New York Times revealed that Trump’s Justice Department also took the unusual step of seizing records from U.S. House Democrats as part of the administration’s investigation into leaks related to the Russia probe and other national security issues. That news, appropriately, has now drawn the attention of the department’s internal watchdog.

All of these revelations are deeply troubling. Press freedom is foundational to democracy. Citizens cannot hold their government accountable if they don’t know what it is doing. That’s why the founders of this nation made press freedom part of the First Amendment. When deployed to learn reporters’ sources, government subpoenas, search warrants and gag orders are an infringement of that freedom, intended to intimidate reporters and sources alike.

After news reports surfaced of President George W. Bush’s warrantless wiretapping program, his administration began investigating reporters’ sources. Under President Barack Obama, with Biden as vice president, the Justice Department seized journalists’ records at The Associated Press in 2013, and used a search warrant to obtain the emails of a Fox News reporter. That created enough of an uproar that then-Attorney General Eric Holder tightened guidelines on leak investigations, including a ban on describing journalists as “criminal co-conspirators,” as had been done with the Fox reporter.