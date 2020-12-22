Their View: US should stop helping criminals hide money

To be sure, these efforts haven’t been without problems. Automatic reporting is a multistep process: Authorities must first gather the necessary data — including on bank accounts and the people behind the shell companies that often control them — then figure out how to organize and share it. The information they exchange remains far from complete, and they’re still struggling to make sense of what they do receive.

That isn’t all. The rules that the U.S. imposes through FATCA are so onerous and duplicative that many banks have stopped doing business with U.S. taxpayers living abroad. Addressing these glitches — for example, by harmonizing FATCA and the CRS, or even eliminating the former in favor of the latter — will be a challenge.