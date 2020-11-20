Their View: Under Joe Biden, Democrats must find a way to be a pragmatic, big-tent party

In the fall elections, Democrats won the headliner but lost many undercards. With sizable gains in state legislatures and the U.S. Congress, Republicans are poised to control redistricting based on the 2020 Census and potentially take back the House of Representatives in 2022.

And so, pointed fingers are flying — with an always hypercritical party looking for people, strategies and messages to blame.

There’s no single explanation for why an electorate that rejected Donald Trump was in many cases unwilling to give the Democrats a chance at the local level. But we’ve seen enough clues to suggest that many voters reacted poorly to talk on the party’s far-left fringes, which Republicans were all too happy to amplify as they labeled their opponents cop-hating socialists.

In a district with thousands of cops, it couldn’t have helped Staten Island incumbent Rep. Max Rose in his failed attempt to fend off Nicole Malliotakis that some of the loudest local voices in the Democratic Party called for defunding the police. Yes, Rose stood foursquare against the idea, but too many voters saw empowering a Democrat as seconding the sentiment.