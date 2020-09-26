Their View: Tyler Childers delivers a powerful message for Appalachia

He’s a son of a Kentucky coal miner who grew up singing in the church choir. Nine years after his first release — “Bottles and Bibles” — he’s become something of an overnight sensation in the country music world. His 2019 album “Country Squire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and garnered a Grammy nomination. National Public Radio has called him “the foremost roots-music representative of the white working and underclass of the mid-South.” His songs check off references to coal mines and paper mills, along with the country music staples of whiskey and women.

Childers gets an “A” for both authentic and Appalachian; he is not some mass-produced slick “hat” out of Nashville. And that’s precisely why his most recent album — a surprise release that he dropped last week — winds up here on the editorial page. Childers is not a musician who has previously written political songs, but he’s sure written one now with the album’s title track, “Long, Violent History.” More importantly, he delivered this unexpected album and unexpected song with an even more unexpected video entitled simply “A message from Tyler” in which he looks directly into the camera and addresses what he calls his “white rural listeners.”

In this 6 minute, 11 second video — meant to explain a 3 minute, 10 second song — he frames the debate over “Black Lives Matter” more succinctly and more powerfully than any political commentator in the land today. Childers draws a direct connection between what many Black Americans face today with what his white Appalachian forebears once faced: “What if we were to constantly open up our daily paper and see a headline like ‘East Kentucky Man Shot Seven Times on a Fishing Trip’? Read on to find the man was shot while fishing with his son by a game warden, who saw him rummaging through his tackle box for his license and thought he was reaching for a knife. What if we read a story that began, ‘North Carolina man rushing home from work to take his elderly mother to the E.R. runs stop sign and was pulled over — beaten by police when they see a gun rack in his truck.’ Or a headline like ‘Ashland Community and Technical College Nursing Student Shot in Her Sleep.’ How would we react to that? What form of upheaval would that create? I’d venture to say if we were met with this type of daily attack on our own people, we would take action in a way that hasn’t been seen since the Battle of Blair Mountain in West Virginia.”