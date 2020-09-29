Their View: Two questions that Trump and Biden probably won’t be asked, but should be

We can guess what some of the questions at tonight’s presidential debate will be about. Racism. Law and order. The pandemic. Health care. Here are two that Donald Trump and Joe Biden probably won’t be asked — but should be.
1. The “great divergence” in the economy. It’s fine to debate whether the economy is going well or not, but even in the best of times, the overall job statistics paper over one key trend. Economists call this “the great divergence” — the widening gap between urban areas that are prospering in the new economy and rural areas that aren’t. There’s always been a gap between the city and the country, but there’s always been some kind of economic connection, too.
Here’s an analogy we’ve used before but will use again because it’s a pretty good illustration: In the industrial economy, the better that factories in the future Rust Belt did, the better Appalachia did — because those factories depended on coal to fuel their furnaces, and railroads through Roanoke to haul that coal. In the information economy, that connection has been broken. Silicon Valley’s not buying digits grown in Southside and assembled at algorithm factories in Danville.
Technology was supposed to result in “the death of distance” and a rural renaissance. While it has enabled some remote workers to live where they want and work someplace else, it’s mostly accelerated the gap between the communities that are the “haves” and the communities that are the “have nots.” In 2018, 75% of the nation’s venture capital went to startups in just three states — California, Massachusetts and New York. Last year, the figure was 79%, according to Axios.
Neither party is to blame for this, but neither one really has a solution to it, either. Instead, what we have is mostly a great bipartisan silence on the subject. For Republicans, this is an uncomfortable topic because the solutions would likely require more governmental activism than their limited-government philosophy is comfortable with. Democrats certainly aren’t squeamish about an activist government but have generally lost interest in rural America — that’s not where their base is — so this isn’t exactly top of mind for them.
One exception is Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, who has advocated that it’s time to “spread the digital wealth.” One of his solutions: Give a preference to federal contractors who have at least 10% of their workers in rural areas. That’s essentially a form of affirmative action for rural America. (See what we said about how this is an uncomfortable topic for both parties?)
It’s hard to boil all this down into a single question — or a pithy answer — but we still challenge both candidates to address this: What do they propose to close this economic gap?
2. Demographics. Demographics, the saying goes, is destiny, which makes it odd why there’s so little discussion of this topic. We argue about some ancillary issues — immigration, Social Security — while missing the big picture. Here are some numbers the presidential candidates ought to be forced to address. In 1950, there were 16.5 workers paying into Social Security to support one beneficiary. By 2018, there were just 2.8 workers paying to support one beneficiary. That’s why your Social Security taxes are so high — and why many workers worry they’ll never get any benefits, because each year that worker-to-beneficiary ratio gets smaller. To guarantee those benefits, we need more younger workers paying into the system.
However, the nation’s fertility rate is dropping. The number of babies born in the U.S. last year was the lowest since 1985, according to federal report issued earlier this year. Demographers will tell you that the “replacement rate” for each generation is 2.1 babies born to each woman during her lifetime. The rate is currently 1.705. You don’t have to be a math expert to see that these numbers don’t work out well. This is why older Americans — the whitest age cohort — have a vested interest in seeing more immigration, not less. Their Social Security and other benefits depend on it. Trump has done his best to reduce immigration, even though that hurts the age cohort that supported him most enthusiastically four years ago. When Democrats talk about immigration, they often do so in social justice terms. That’s nice but misses the math.
The politician who once did the best job explaining this was former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who used a speech at Bluefield College in 2013 to make the case for what he called “rebuilding the demographic pyramid.” He called the nation’s demographic trends “unsustainable” and said we needed to use immigration to bring in “young, aspirational people” to act as a “catalytic converter” to recharge the economy. That was a nuanced difference from Democrats — he wanted a Canadian-style immigration system that puts more priority on job skills than family connections. Instead, what we got was less immigration of any kind. The demographics that Bush called “unsustainable” haven’t changed, though. The candidates ought to be made to talk about them. What would either side do to change these numbers? There aren’t many options. You can either:
A) Say it’s OK to tax younger workers more and more to pay for the benefits of an aging populace. Or:
B) Say it’s OK to cut certain benefits that retirees have been expecting their whole lives. Or:
C) Figure out a way to increase the number of younger workers paying into the system.
If that answer is C, then there are really just two options:
1. Figure out how to dramatically increase the number of children that American women are having, with all of the social ramifications that might entail.
2. Support more immigration.
If either of those are unpalatable options, then you’re left with either A or B — along with the slower economic growth that older demographics and a low fertility rate have visited upon Japan, a country that has famously resisted immigration.
So what’s it going to be? Yes, we know the answer already — we’ll get insults and sound bites but no discussion of two key trends reshaping the nation these candidates want to lead.
