Their View: Two questions that Trump and Biden probably won’t be asked, but should be

Neither party is to blame for this, but neither one really has a solution to it, either. Instead, what we have is mostly a great bipartisan silence on the subject. For Republicans, this is an uncomfortable topic because the solutions would likely require more governmental activism than their limited-government philosophy is comfortable with. Democrats certainly aren’t squeamish about an activist government but have generally lost interest in rural America — that’s not where their base is — so this isn’t exactly top of mind for them.

One exception is Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, who has advocated that it’s time to “spread the digital wealth.” One of his solutions: Give a preference to federal contractors who have at least 10% of their workers in rural areas. That’s essentially a form of affirmative action for rural America. (See what we said about how this is an uncomfortable topic for both parties?)

It’s hard to boil all this down into a single question — or a pithy answer — but we still challenge both candidates to address this: What do they propose to close this economic gap?