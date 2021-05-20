Their View: Two of the five-member cannabis board should be from SW, Southside Virginia

Rural localities who want to counteract that ought to be moving now to position themselves to get some of those new businesses. They can identify people in their community who qualify for special preference under the law’s social equity provisions (those with marijuana convictions and graduates of the state’s historically Black colleges, most notably). They can hold seminars on how to start those businesses. They can consult with their counterparts in other states that have legalized cannabis. You don’t have to approve of marijuana to approve of marijuana jobs. We suspect that back in the day lots of non-smokers still approved of all the tobacco jobs in Danville. But rural Virginia also needs representatives on the state’s governing board to make sure a fair share of those licenses get assigned here. Lived in Virginia at least three years? Got a bachelor’s degree in business “or a related field of study”? Got seven years of experience “in the direct management, supervision, or control of a business or legal affairs”? If so, you’re eligible. Apply here: https://solutions.virginia.gov/boardappointments.