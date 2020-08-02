Their View: Trinkle condemned for things that didn’t make the first draft of history

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Court of Public Opinion is now in session, the Honorable Judge Vox Populi presiding.
Our first case today: The People versus E. Lee Trinkle, former governor of Virginia.
Governor Trinkle, you stand accused of racism and support for eugenics. How do you plead?
Well, since Trinkle has been dead since 1939, he can’t very well testify, but he has been the latest historical figure put on trial, so to speak. Last week, the University of Mary Washington renamed its Trinkle Hall, finding the name so offensive that it expedited the renaming ahead of other nomenclature concerns.
This is of interest to us for several reasons, beyond our interest in Virginia history. Trinkle was the rare governor from Southwest Virginia — he grew up in Wytheville. His name also adorns buildings at Radford University as well as the College of William and Mary. If his name causes such consternation at Mary Washington, should it not also provoke the same concerns at those other schools? And just what was Trinkle’s record anyway? The specific charges are contained in a report prepared last year for the Mary Washington Board of Visitors which found that “students are uncomfortable walking by Trinkle Hall.” It said that Trinkle “is perhaps best known by three pieces of legislation either passed or presented during this time as Governor. These included the Racial Integrity Act of 1924, the Forced Sterilization Act of 1924, and the Racial Segregation Act of 1926.”
The first of those mandated that all birth certificates and marriage licenses classify people as either “white” or “colored.” It officially banned interracial marriage and also had the effect of denying that Virginia was home to Native Americans by declaring that they were really Black. The second of those is self-explanatory — and set in motion Virginia’s practice of sterilizing women who had the misfortune to be institutionalized in state prisons or mental hospitals. The third – proposed under while Trinkle was governor but passed and signed after he left office — formalized racial segregation in public assemblies. If you were a defense attorney for Trinkle, you’d move to have that charge dismissed on the grounds that a governor can’t be responsible for every bill that some legislator proposed or something that next governor (Harry Byrd Sr.) allowed to become law. The Mary Washington committee disagreed, finding that “Trinkle is linked to the legislation in large part for his unwillingness to speak against it at a time when such action may have curtailed further action.”
Let’s be generous and just deal with the first two charges. Unfortunately, those charges are undeniably true. Worse, Trinkle didn’t just passively sign the bills, he actively promoted them. After the General Assembly passed the Racial Integrity Act of 1924, “Governor Trinkle sent copies of the legislation to the governors of each state with a request that they try to have similar acts passed,” according to the Mary Washington report.
Trinkle was also active in promoting the sterilization law. Arizona State University’s Center for Biology and Society posted a history of Virginia’s sterilization law on its website in 2011 — long before these naming controversies. It called Trinkle a “supporter of the eugenics movement” and an “influential political supporter” for the sterilization law: “Governor Trinkle released a report on the critical financial condition of the state of Virginia. Within the report, Trinkle reported that one of the largest contributions to Virginia’s financial state was the increased spending on institutionalizing what he called defectives. Trinkle advocated the sterilization bill as a cost-saving strategy for public institutions that had experienced growth in the incarceration of what he referred to as feebleminded and defective populations. Trinkle added that legalizing sterilization for the insane, epileptic, and feeble-minded persons would allow these patients to leave the institutions and not propagate their own kind.” Arizona State says “the law passed quietly and without ceremony,” but not without consequences. More than 8,000 women were sterilized under the Virginia law, which remained on the books into the 1970s. Nazi doctors cited the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld the law in their defense at Nuremberg. In 2015, the Virginia General Assembly authorized reparations for the survivors.
The Mary Washington report is wrong in one respect. Trinkle may be known today for signing these bills, but that’s not how he was known in his day. The major issue that consumed his governorship was road-building — he favored bonds to pay for them but was constantly frustrated by Byrd, who favored pay-as-you-go and ultimately prevailed. Trinkle was also known as a strong proponent of education, which is why he wound up with three colleges naming buildings after him. As governor, he also was involved in raising funds for two private Black colleges — the schools we know today as Hampton University and Tuskegee University in Alabama. That certainly seems unusual for a Southern governor from that era. After leaving the governorship, Trinkle continued his advocacy for education. He served on the boards of two private colleges – Hampden-Sydney and Hollins. In 1930, Gov. John Pollard named Trinkle as chairman of the State Board of Education. When Trinkle died, the story in The Roanoke Times that recapped his career emphasized his work on transportation and education — with no mention at all of the things that define him now. Perhaps that was a journalistic failure at the time, but it also speaks to how accepted and normal those policies of segregation and sterilization were at the time — they simply weren’t news.
So how should Trinkle be remembered today? For his day, he was something of a progressive — he backed women’s suffrage and later the New Deal, two things the rest of Virginia’s political establishment didn’t. The classic history of Virginia — “Virginia: The New Dominion” by Virginius Dabney — devotes six pages to Trinkle. None mention segregation or sterilization, but rather how Trinkle constantly ran afoul of Byrd and his conservatives. Trinkle, the book says, “was to demonstrate a modest degree of independence in office —independence which ultimately caused the organization to force him into political outer darkness.” Nearly a century later, Trinkle again gets consigned to that oblivion for things that didn’t make the first draft of history, but should have.