Their View: Today is May 1, and it’s time for some editorial spring cleaning

In any case, not enough attention has been paid to the context of that court’s decision, and there’s plenty of context to go around. First there’s this: The opinion was authored by Bernard Goodwyn, one of two Black justices on the court. That’s a nice historical irony, but wait, there’s more. The Virginia Supreme Court is generally (and correctly) considered a conservative court. All seven members were elected by a Republican House of Delegates and often by a Republican state Senate. The court includes a former Republican legislator and attorney general (William Mims), the sister of a former Republican legislator (Teresa Chafin) and a former top lawyer for two Republican attorneys general (Stephen McCullough). And yet this was a unanimous decision. Now, the court wasn’t ruling on the wisdom of removing the statues, but on whether the relevant law prevented Charlottesville from doing so. Still, it’s notable that a conservative Southern court ruled against Confederate statues, overturning a lower court ruling that went the other way. But there’s some additional context and irony here. In the opinion, Goodwyn writes: “In interpreting a statute, we are bound by ‘the plain language of a statute . . .’” That “plain language” is a legal buzz word. More to the point, this is a conservative analysis, which holds that courts should look only at the text of the law and not consider anything beyond that. So here, then, we have a conservative court, applying a conservative method, and the result has the effect of striking down two Confederate statues. How’s that for irony?