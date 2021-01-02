Their View: Tobacco ad ban 50 years ago changed the world; today’s trends will as well

On this day 50 years ago, something happened that helped change our world. Or rather, something didn’t happen.
Jan. 2, 1971, was when the ban on cigarette advertisements on radio and television went into effect. Tobacco companies pushed their products right up until the very end. At 11:59 p.m. on January, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson cut to a commercial break — and the commercial was the very last cigarette ad on American television. It was for Virginia Slims, telling women “you’ve come a long way baby” and advising that their cigarettes came “with the rich Virginia flavor you’ll like.”
By the time the 1-minute commercial ended, the ban was in effect.
Fifty years doesn’t seem so long a time if you’ve lived it. Some of the things that happened a half century ago feel like only yesterday, perhaps because they still shape our lives today. On March 31, 1971, three former college buddies opened a coffee shop in Seattle. One of them had been told that words starting with “st” sound powerful so the trio brainstormed all the combinations they could think of until they finally settled on the name of the chief mate from the novel “Moby-Dick.” You know their creation today as the ubiquitous Starbucks. On Oct.1, 1971, a new theme park opened in what has been described as “alligator-infested swampland.” That was Disney World, and it transformed a city then about the size of Roanoke into a global tourist destination. Little-known fact: The runner-up to Orlando was St. Louis.
Now here’s a question: Could anyone in 1971 have foreseen how much tobacco would collapse over the next half-century? And if they had, what decisions would they have made that they didn’t make?
That’s a lot to ask of anyone — especially politicians, and small-town local politicians most of all. And yet the question must be asked. A half-century ago, Southside Virginia and parts of Southwest Virginia were dominated by tobacco, textiles and furniture. Now those are gone or mostly gone and very little has replaced them, economically-speaking. Nowadays the state has a tobacco commission but it’s not to sell more leaf — it’s to create a new economy in what are often described as former tobacco-growing counties.
The commission often comes in for its share of criticism — too many politicians in charge, too many bad investments — but for all that criticism, it’s done something nobody else has done. It’s paid for more than 3,000 miles of backbone fiber to extend broadband to parts of rural Virginia that otherwise wouldn’t have any. This is the rural electrification of its day. Thought experiment: Virginia extracted $1 billion from tobacco companies to set up that endowment, part of a $206 billion legal settlement nationwide over the health problems that cigarettes had caused. What if every time an industry collapsed it left behind a major endowment in the communities who once depended on it?
Still we come back to a more practical question: Should politicians in Southside and Southwest have seen that last Virginia Slims ad go off the television a half-century ago and said “gosh, we need to do something to build a new economy”? In hindsight, the answer is obviously “yes.” Tobacco production in Virginia actually peaked in Virginia in the early 1920s and was declining long before the famous Surgeon General’s report in 1964 led to anti-smoking campaigns, of which the ban on radio and television ads was just a part.
That raises the question of what trends are happening now that our community leaders should recognize — and plan for? A half-century from now, what we will future generations look back on and say “if only our leaders in 2021 had done things differently”? If you think the answer is “nothing,” then you haven’t read enough history.
The future is hard to predict and the past always reveals itself perfectly with enough time. In hindsight, the year 1971 was one of those years that looms larger now than it did back then. On June 10, 1971, the United States ended its trade embargo of China — “Red China” as it was termed then. Now China is our biggest destination for exports — and our third biggest source of imports. That’s been great for American consumers who like bargains that low-wage workers can produce — but not so great for certain American workers who have seen their jobs migrate overseas. A lot of those textile and furniture jobs in rural Virginia have wound up in China. On the other hand, a lot of people working in sawmills, paper mills and coal mines in Virginia ultimately owe their jobs to Chinese consumers — those are the top products we’re exporting across the Pacific. Everything is a trade-off. The reality is those textile and furniture jobs would have gone somewhere else anyway — if not China, then elsewhere in low-wage Asia. Still, we can carbon-date June 10, 1971 as the day where our leaders should have recognized the world was about to change in a big way.
Other things happened in 1971 that foreshadowed bigger changes to come. That July 4th saw the posting of what is now regarded as both the first e-book and a precursor to today’s world wide web — a copy of the Declaration of Independence that was available for download to anyone on the primitive computer network of the day. Michael Hart, then a patriotic 24-year-old Illinois computer science graduate, uploaded that downloadable document because he was unable to send it to everyone on the network. That would require a technology that didn’t exist yet. That October, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology figured out how to do just that — sending a nonsense test message from one computer to another about three feet away. With that, Ray Tomlinson had invented email. Today Northern Virginia is the nation’s capital for data centers, huge warehouses of computers that make the internet — and all that email — “go.” Southside and Southwest are trying to figure out how they, too, can attract those data centers — which pay good money both in salaries and real estate taxes.
So we ask again: Should someone back then have recognized the economic potential for those new technologies and figured out how we could position ourselves so those jobs would be here and not somewhere else? Maybe that’s unrealistic. But is it unrealistic to ask our leaders today what they’re doing to prepare their communities for the next half century? We’ve come a long way, baby, but we have a long way yet to go.