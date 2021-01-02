Their View: Tobacco ad ban 50 years ago changed the world; today’s trends will as well

Still we come back to a more practical question: Should politicians in Southside and Southwest have seen that last Virginia Slims ad go off the television a half-century ago and said “gosh, we need to do something to build a new economy”? In hindsight, the answer is obviously “yes.” Tobacco production in Virginia actually peaked in Virginia in the early 1920s and was declining long before the famous Surgeon General’s report in 1964 led to anti-smoking campaigns, of which the ban on radio and television ads was just a part.

That raises the question of what trends are happening now that our community leaders should recognize — and plan for? A half-century from now, what we will future generations look back on and say “if only our leaders in 2021 had done things differently”? If you think the answer is “nothing,” then you haven’t read enough history.

The future is hard to predict and the past always reveals itself perfectly with enough time. In hindsight, the year 1971 was one of those years that looms larger now than it did back then. On June 10, 1971, the United States ended its trade embargo of China — “Red China” as it was termed then. Now China is our biggest destination for exports — and our third biggest source of imports. That’s been great for American consumers who like bargains that low-wage workers can produce — but not so great for certain American workers who have seen their jobs migrate overseas. A lot of those textile and furniture jobs in rural Virginia have wound up in China. On the other hand, a lot of people working in sawmills, paper mills and coal mines in Virginia ultimately owe their jobs to Chinese consumers — those are the top products we’re exporting across the Pacific. Everything is a trade-off. The reality is those textile and furniture jobs would have gone somewhere else anyway — if not China, then elsewhere in low-wage Asia. Still, we can carbon-date June 10, 1971 as the day where our leaders should have recognized the world was about to change in a big way.