Their View: To build bipartisan coalition, spend COVID relief funds on schools

3. The General Assembly could mandate these new schools be solar-powered. This would appeal to those, particularly on the left, who want to reduce carbon emissions. But it should also appeal to those on the right who are more sensitive to what taxpayers have to shell out. The solar school idea is not preposterous or even particularly novel. It only seems novel because there are so few of them on the western side of the state because the contract that Appalachian Power Co. has with localities has essentially made them impossible. (That contract will soon be replaced, by the way). Nationwide, though, there are at least 7,332 schools with some kind of solar power. In terms of actual solar power installed in schools, Virginia now ranks 8th in the country — it’s just that those 89 schools are mostly on the other side of the state. Middlesex County now generates 100% of its power for its schools through solar energy; it estimates that will save $4 million over 25 years. Fluvanna County generates 100% of the power for four schools through solar, and 61% at a fifth school. It estimates savings of $4 million to $6 million over 35 years. Augusta County schools now get 31% of their power from the sun, saving the county $495,000 over 20 years. That means depending on their politics, a legislator voting to mandate these new schools be solar-powered could claim to be voting for either a major investment in renewable energy — or a tax-savings measure. Both would be true — and would create a coalition between environmentalists and taxpayer groups. This isn’t an original idea, by the way. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, has already proposed that new schools be solar-powered. Meanwhile, Stanley and Del. Nick Rush, R-Montgomery, sponsored legislation two years ago to make it possible for schools to use third-party developers for solar energy through lease-purchase agreements.