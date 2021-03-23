Their View: To better serve rural Va., GOP should push for bigger government

Conservatives, in particular, like to say that the government that is closest to the people governs best. But what happens if your state legislator is more than three hours away? That district isn’t even the biggest one in the state. The 40th Senate District, held by Todd Pillion, R-Washington, is 211 miles from the Cumberland Gap to Grayson County — which plots out to a three-hour-and-46-minute drive (longer if you wind up behind a coal truck or a log truck). It’s also now 22,462 people short so will have to grow even more than the 38th District will.

We can’t fix the population trends. But Virginia could, if it wanted to, fix something else. It could create more legislative districts so that each one is geographically smaller. That wouldn’t matter so much in Northern Virginia or elsewhere in the urban crescent, but it would in rural Virginia — which is why Republicans ought to be most in favor of this proposal. Creating more legislative districts wouldn’t necessarily change the overall dynamics of the General Assembly — currently controlled by Democrats — but it would mean that voters in rural Virginia would have a closer connection to their legislators. Since virtually all those legislators are currently Republicans, they should embrace this idea — this would be good for their constituents.