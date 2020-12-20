Their View: Three questions for 2021 hopefuls for Virginia governor

2. How many candidates will commit to a plan to end the disparity between the funding of rural schools and those in the state’s most affluent areas? The Virginia Supreme Court ruled in 1994 that the state constitution does not mandate that education be equal across the state. Democrats controlled the General Assembly then and could have fixed the problem. One of them tried — then-Del. Clarence “Bud” Phillips of Wise County — introduced a constitutional amendment to require “substantially equal educational opportunities” across the state. It was an issue that once again united some of the most liberal members of the legislature (such as Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth) with some of the most conservative (such as Terry Kilgore, R-Scott). But Democratic leaders killed the bill in committee. Since then, there hasn’t been a serious attempt to deal with the problem until state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, took up the issue in recent years. He’s tried to attack the problem two ways. The past two years, he’s proposed a $3 billion bond issue for school construction. Last year, he added a proposed constitutional amendment similar to the one Phillips pushed in 1995. All those got quickly squashed — by legislators from both parties. Stanley will be back with both proposals in 2021 — will an election year produce a different result? How can candidates claim to be “education candidates” if they don’t? If those aren’t their preferred solutions, then what is?