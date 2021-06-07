Their View: Those collecting unemployment benefits should be looking for jobs

Businesses are scrambling to fill job vacancies as the country continues to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic, but the reality is that there simply are not enough people looking for work. The state of Pennsylvania made the right move to pull back on the relaxed standards for unemployment benefits and to reinstate the requirement that those collecting benefits must be actively looking for work.

When the pandemic began more than a year ago, Pennsylvania relaxed some of its rules related to unemployment compensation. In addition to suspending the “waiting week” in which claimants did not receive benefits during their first week of unemployment, the state also lifted its work search and work registration requirements. Those collecting unemployment compensation during the past year have not been required to prove that they applied or searched for a new job.

With most restrictions on businesses now being lifted as more people are vaccinated, and since plenty of jobs are available, the state Department of Labor and Industry announced that starting in July the job search requirements will once again be in effect. It’s a decision that makes sense.