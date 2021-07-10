Their View: The Supreme Court’s further gutting of the Voting Rights Act is unconscionable

But in 2013, the court eliminated preclearance by holding 5-4 that the key definitions were outdated. A flurry of ID requirements and other voter suppression measures ensued, including a North Carolina law that a federal court found to target Blacks “with almost surgical precision.”

Citizens could still sue to enforce the Voting Rights Act, Chief Justice John Roberts promised, because Section 2, allowing those after-the-fact lawsuits, remained in force. It would be enough to prove discriminatory results, whether or not there was intent.

But lawsuits are a slower and less certain remedy, and anyway, it’s a moot point now. By an even larger majority, 6-3 this time, the July 1 decision set a precedent for allowing discriminatory effects despite Section 2 so long as they are “small.” Moreover, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, Arizona makes it “quite easy” to vote by mail or at an early voting location, as well as on Election Day. Even if not everyone is able to use those methods, everyone has the same opportunity, he wrote, rationalizing that “every voting rule imposes a burden of some sort.”

That was as rife with cynicism and hypocrisy as Anatole France’s famous comment in 1894 that “the law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.”