Their View: The Supreme Court agrees to hear a case that could mean more guns in public

But even the Heller ruling, written by Scalia, recognized that the Second Amendment did not confer an absolute right to carry any firearm anywhere at any time, and that government has a legitimate interest in regulating firearms.

“Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on long-standing prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, such as schools and government buildings,” he wrote. The ruling also left intact prohibitions on possession of unusual firearms, such as machine guns, and bans on carrying concealed weapons.

Gun rights advocates have been pressing for years to get the courts to expand Heller to include carrying firearms in public, often citing little more than a generalized fear of being attacked and needing a firearm for protection. That argument comports with the National Rifle Association-backed notion that a more heavily armed nation is a safer nation, an assertion undercut by reality. The U.S. is awash in firearms and also has higher rates of gun deaths than other developed nations.

Whether the court will match the legal arguments against the incredible harm already caused by people carrying guns is the big question. There is a balance of interests at play. Even if the Second Amendment does confer an individual right to own a gun in the home, the court should not endanger public safety by bringing more guns out onto the streets.