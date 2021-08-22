Their View: The redistricting commission is a dud so far

During a break in this week’s meeting of the Virginia Redistricting Commission, a live mic caught two Democrats conferring.
As Graham Moomaw reports in The Virginia Mercury:
With microphones still on and broadcasting to a livestream, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, huddled with Democratic citizen commissioner Brandon Hutchins, who seemed concerned the commission was setting itself up for public blowback by not living up to its promise of a fairer redistricting process.
“They are going to bomb us for this,” Hutchins said.
“Actually, they won’t,” Barker said. “It’s actually a fairly small segment of the public that is working on this issue. … There’ll be some complaints here and there. There always are.”
Time will tell whose prediction is correct.
Yes, it will. Barker is probably right about the general public’s interest in the minutiae of redrawing legislative lines to fit the new census results, but we’re more than happy to provide that bombing that Hutchins fears.
So here it is: This redistricting commission is not turning out the way the public thought it would (although, to be fair, it’s turning out how we feared).
When voters approved a constitutional amendment last year taking the power of redistricting away from the General Assembly (which effectively means the majority party in the General Assembly) and giving it to a commission, voters thought they were getting a fairer, less brazenly partisan process.
They’re not. Tuesday’s meeting of the redistricting commission shows that quite clearly, and both parties are to blame. Whether they’re to blame in equal measure is an interesting question, but they’re still both to blame.
Now, before we say more, we must concede this: As bad as this process unfolding before us is, it’s still preferable to having a single party draw the lines.
That said, voters aren’t getting the nonpartisan process they hoped for — partly because a nonpartisan process was never really promised.
The original proposals called for something that might, indeed, be called a nonpartisan commission, but neither party in Richmond trusted that.
What eventually passed — with more Republican support than Democratic support — was a commission with equal numbers of Democratic legislators, Republican legislators, Democratic “citizen members” and Republican “citizen members.”
The result is instead of having one party draw the lines, we now have two parties drawing the lines and maybe they can cut some deal at the end. We’ll see about that, too.
But here are the three big problems so far that undermine the commission’s work before it even begins:
1. Lack of geographical diversity.
We were promised geographical diversity on the commission but didn’t get it. As previously noted, there’s not a single member west of Forest. Hello? Hello? What about us out here west of the Blue Ridge?
2. Partisanship times two.
The commission has hired both Democratic and Republican law firms and intends to produce not one but two sets of partisan-drawn maps. In and of itself, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Let’s see what they come up with. The more the merrier.
The problem is that the commission deadlocked on (and therefore didn’t adopt) a proposal to hire a more impartial set of map-drawers, the University of Richmond’s Spatial Analysis Lab of geographic data analysts. Democrats liked this on the theory the university is impartial; Republicans didn’t, contending the lab may not really be impartial and has no background in redistricting.
At least one Republican showed what amounts to an odd bias against expertise: “I don’t necessarily have the comfort level with the nonpartisan nature of an academic institution that some of the members of the commission do,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover.
We think the Republicans are wrong here: What’s wrong with seeing what the lab does? If the results are no good, don’t use them. If the commission wants partisan maps, too, have it.
But this vote effectively deprives the public of seeing something other than two obviously partisan maps. That’s not good, and goes against the spirit of what voters thought they were getting.
3. Legislators likely get protected.
The commission voted to include the home address of legislators in the mapmaking. In other words, mapmakers will be able to intentionally protect certain legislators of their party or perhaps intentionally draw districts disadvantageous to certain legislators on the other side.
This vote goes directly against what voters were expecting. The whole point of a redistricting commission is that voters are tired of legislators picking their own constituents and not the other way around. Pure redistricting pays no heed to where legislators live.
This 9-6 vote found all the Republicans and a minority of Democrats voting in favor of inclusion. Considering that Republicans are in the minority in the legislature, this seems an odd position for them to take. In any case, it raises the specter that this Frankenstein monster of a commission will be in the incumbent protection business — for both parties.
The one good thing the commission did was vote to minimize the splitting of counties and cities between multiple districts.
This was a McDougle proposal that passed 12-4 — all the Republicans backed it, and so did the Democratic citizen-appointees, but the Democratic legislators opposed it.
For the most part, the Democratic legislators are wrong here. They may have some valid concerns: This will make it harder to draw Black-majority districts and comply with court rulings on minority representation.
Absent that requirement, the business of splitting counties and cities is a bad one. We see that all too clearly in this part of the state, where it’s impossible to draw a majority-minority anyway.
Take the 19th Senate District, currently represented by David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County. It takes in eight localities, from Carroll County to Bedford County, but only two of those — Floyd County and Salem — come intact. The other six are all split between legislative districts.
Roanoke County is split between three Senate districts. Four precincts in the northern part of the county are assigned to a district that’s represented by Republican Steve Newman, who lives just outside Lynchburg.
There’s no reason for much of this, except petty politics. So we’re glad to see the commission vow to minimize these kind of splits. That’s at least a modest improvement over the current process. Based on what we’ve seen so far, modest may be all we get.