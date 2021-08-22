Their View: The redistricting commission is a dud so far

But this vote effectively deprives the public of seeing something other than two obviously partisan maps. That’s not good, and goes against the spirit of what voters thought they were getting.

3. Legislators likely get protected.

The commission voted to include the home address of legislators in the mapmaking. In other words, mapmakers will be able to intentionally protect certain legislators of their party or perhaps intentionally draw districts disadvantageous to certain legislators on the other side.

This vote goes directly against what voters were expecting. The whole point of a redistricting commission is that voters are tired of legislators picking their own constituents and not the other way around. Pure redistricting pays no heed to where legislators live.

This 9-6 vote found all the Republicans and a minority of Democrats voting in favor of inclusion. Considering that Republicans are in the minority in the legislature, this seems an odd position for them to take. In any case, it raises the specter that this Frankenstein monster of a commission will be in the incumbent protection business — for both parties.

The one good thing the commission did was vote to minimize the splitting of counties and cities between multiple districts.