Their View: The real problem in Scott County is in Richmond

The Scott County Board of Supervisors has done something that might be unprecedented, at least in modern times: It’s turned down money from the state.
This year’s General Assembly passed a budget that included a 5% raise for teachers, but required a local match. Not a 1-to-1 match, but still a match. To qualify for the $1 million allotted by the state for Scott County, the Board of Supervisors had to put up $238,935. Some might consider that a good deal, even a great deal. Not the Scott County Board of Supervisors, which last week voted not to put up that local money, thereby forgoing the $1 million from the state.
Not surprisingly, this has been a controversial move in Scott County. The county is one of the most Republican counties in the state, perhaps the most Republican county in the state. Donald Trump took 83.4% of the vote there in 2020; nowhere else in Virginia gave him a higher percentage. Yet the board’s move prompted this statement from the county’s Republican delegate in Richmond, Terry Kilgore, who will never be confused with a tax-and-spend liberal: “As the state delegate for Scott County, I was proud that the General Assembly’s budget included funding to increase teacher pay, a profession that has long been underpaid. In fact, the primary reason why I voted for the state budget was due to the 5% teacher pay raise. For Scott County to receive over $1 million in state funding for teacher raises, the county had to provide roughly $238,000. Due to their decision not to provide the funding, Scott County Schools will not receive the nearly $1 million from the commonwealth — most likely the only county in Virginia to reject this funding.”
This is, it’s safe to say, extraordinary. It’s also a situation that carries lessons that apply well beyond Scott County, all the way back to the aforementioned Richmond. There are two ways to look at this, neither of them good, so let’s look at it both ways.
First, Scott County has just sent the world a terrible signal about itself. We live in an economy that prizes education — a skilled workforce is now the coin of the realm. Why did Amazon choose to locate in Northern Virginia? It’s not because Virginia offered the most incentives (it didn’t) or the lowest taxes (it doesn’t) but because it offered the most reliable talent pipeline. Amazon might be an extreme example — Jeff Bezos was never going to locate his new headquarters in Gate City — but the principle still applies more broadly. Education matters — often a lot more than other inducements. Rightly or wrong, Scott County just sent the signal that it doesn’t care about education. (As we’ll soon see, that’s probably the wrong signal but as it often pointed out, communication isn’t what’s said, it’s what heard. And what the economic development world will hear is that Scott County just voted to refuse state money for teacher pay raises.)
Why are teacher pay raises important? Because we live in a free market — something the conservative voters of Scott County ought to appreciate. Teachers have other options. They could go to work for neighboring school systems (they are slightly higher in Bristol and across the state line in Kingsport, Tennessee). Or they could leave teaching altogether for higher-paid professions. It’s in Scott County’s economic interest to keep and retain the best teachers, so this vote is ultimately a vote against the county’s economic interests.
Now, for the other side: We’re certainly not defending the board’s decision but there is some important context here. The board said it voted against accepting the state money because it couldn’t afford to put up that first $238,935 without raising taxes — and supervisors weren’t prepared to do that. The board already just cut $1.5 million from the budget to keep it balanced. We’re not in a position to second-guess from afar what in the county’s budget should have been cut to make room for that $238,935. But we can point out some obvious, and salient, facts. Scott County is a poor county. The median household income is $39,820, nearly half the statewide figure of $74,222. Only a handful of localities in the state rank lower.
WJHL-TV quoted Supervisor Darrel Jeter as telling the teachers: “You deserve a raise, but when you get to thinking, you send meals home to students that their parents can’t even furnish meals for the kids, but when you turn around and look at it, we in turn are going to have to turn around and raise taxes on those poor families.”
In that sense, he’s right: We shouldn’t be laying more taxes on the poor. That’s historically something liberals agree with.
Here’s what Scott County’s predicament really highlights — the disparities between Virginia’s affluent school systems and its not-so-affluent ones. Virginia’s state government already pays 65% of the school expenses in Scott County, a bigger percentage than in any other locality in the state. (In Arlington, the figure is just 8%). Even with that big share of state support, Scott County students still have less spent on them than most other students in the state — $11,444 in Scott compared to $20,576 in Arlington.
Money doesn’t always pay for better schools but it does pay for some things — keeping and retaining good talent is one of them. Is the problem here that Scott County’s supervisors are too parsimonious? Or is the problem the way the state funds education? Why should a poor locality have to tax itself even more? And then there’s this uncomfortable point: Teachers are, indeed, underpaid. And, as we’ve pointed out before, raising teacher pay to be competitive with other localities is important for a county’s economic development. But in many rural localities teachers are some of the best-paid people in the county. Here the state is indirectly expecting a poor county to tax its people to provide raises to people who are already making well above the median household income for the county — not to mention the median per capita income.
Something is wrong with this picture, and it’s not necessarily in Scott County. It’s in Richmond. Virginia is a state of great wealth — but also great economic disparities. A state government increasingly controlled by affluent Northern Virginia seems little concerned with the fate of places like Scott County — and we’re not hearing either party say much about that. It’s easy to lecture the supervisors from afar and say they should figure out how to come up with this money — they should, of course — but there’s a much bigger problem here. Do we hear the candidates for governor talking about this? Of course we don’t. But we should.