Their View: The pros and cons of Terry McAuliffe

Will the Republicans nomination of political newcomer and former private equity CEO Glenn Youngkin for governor be a clarifying event for Democrats as they pick their nominee?
We’ll see. If nothing else, it brings into sharp relief the pros and cons of the Democratic front-runner, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Let’s take a look at them.
1. McAuliffe can raise lots of money. This has to count in McAuliffe’s “plus” column for Democrats. Youngkin is easily the wealthiest person ever to run for statewide office in Virginia; his personal fortune has been estimated as high as $367 million. His campaign will not lack for funds. As longtime political analyst Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia has quipped on Twitter, Youngkin’s idea of a fund-raising event is lunch with his accountant. Democrats who are concerned about Youngkin’s resources — it’s still unclear how seriously some are taking him — will find solace in McAuliffe’s demonstrated fundraising ability. If there’s one thing McAuliffe can do, it’s raise money; he’s never been shy about that. His 2013 campaign holds the record for being the most well-funded in Virginia history: $38.5 million compared to $21.1 million for Republican Ken Cuccinelli that year. By contrast, Democrat Ralph Northam raised “only” $36.7 million in his 2017 campaign, to $29.3 million for Republican Ed Gillespie.
So far in 2021, McAuliffe is far outpacing his Democratic rivals — $9.9 million compared to $3.69 million for Jennifer Carroll Foy and $1.78 million for Jennifer McClellan, his two nearest fundraising competitors on the Democratic side. Youngkin, though, is already at $7.6 million — and keep in mind that Youngkin didn’t enter the race until January. We can probably safely assume two things — Youngkin will outspend McAuliffe and this will be the most expensive governor’s race in Virginia’s history.
Now for the flip side: What kind of money could Democrats raise if either Jennifer Foy or McClellan were their nominee? It’s not that either is known as a prodigious fund-raiser — as you can see from the figure above, they’re not — but the prospect of electing the first Black female governor in the country might well excite Democratic donors across the country. Then again, Stacey Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor of Georgia excited Democratic activists across the country but her fundraising topped out at $27 million. That might have set a record in Georgia, but in Virginia would still be less than what Gillespie raised four years ago. In other words, $27 million won’t cut it for Virginia Democrats in 2021. If, as Randy Newman once sang, it’s money that matters, then McAuliffe has the clear advantage over his Democratic rivals.
2. McAuliffe is a known quantity. This cuts both ways. It means Republicans can’t scare voters but so much about what McAuliffe would do as governor — because they already know what he did as governor the first time around. On the other hand, it means McAuliffe can only excite voters but so much. Voters sometimes have unrealistic expectations about what a candidate will be like in office but with McAuliffe they know exactly what they’ll be getting, for better or for worse. On the one hand, that means McAuliffe might be reassuring to some voters. On the other hand, Youngkin has a record to attack — something McAuliffe can’t do with Youngkin since he has none whatsoever.
Democrats may think McAuliffe did a bang-up job as governor, but voters at the time weren’t so sure. The Roanoke College Poll that came out Nov. 3, 2017 — just before that year’s gubernatorial election — shows that only 43% of those surveyed approved of the job McAuliffe was doing as governor. Now, that was certainly better than the 36% who disapproved, but the key number is that it wasn’t 50% or more. Virginians seemed to think McAuliffe was OK, and better than any alternative, but they didn’t seem wildly enthusiastic about him.
Northam went on to win that election with 53.9% of the vote — which suggests that voters weren’t so much voting because they loved what Democrats were doing but because they despised what Donald Trump was doing. That same poll shows that only 36% of Virginians approved of Trump while 53% disapproved.
The challenge for Youngkin will be to avoid coming across as a Trump Republican, which would surely be political death in Virginia. He’s done a pretty good job so far — he defeated candidates who were far more aligned with Trump for the Republican nomination. It’s hard to imagine a Republican nominee coming out of the Republican nominating process less encumbered than Youngkin is, which means he’s free to present himself however he thinks most convenient in the general election. McAuliffe’s campaign has called Youngkin “Trump’s hand-picked candidate,” which is plainly false except to the extent that Trump endorsed Youngkin after he won the nomination. The reality is a Youngkin victory in November wouldn’t validate Trump; on the contrary, it will validate a non-Trumpian style of Republican politics (something the party, and the nation, desperately need). Youngkin may be hard for McAuliffe to pin down, while McAuliffe has a record, parts of which he will play up — and parts of which Republicans will.
3. McAuliffe has an enthusiasm problem. McAuliffe is the classic “corporate Democrat” — business-friendly, even to the extent of endorsing natural gas pipelines. In some quarters, those are all compliments. Those quarters, though, don’t include the more left-leaning parts of the Democratic Party. If McAuliffe is nominated (he currently leads the polls by a commanding margin), he’ll have to figure out a way to energize those party activists not enamored of a more centrist style. Joe Biden had the same issue last year but he had Trump to take care of that problem for him. Youngkin may not make voters recoil as much as Trump did. In fact, it’s safe to say he probably won’t. Meanwhile, Youngkin appears to have a party that’s as united behind him as it was for, say, George Allen in 1993.
How much will McAuliffe need to count on the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor to rally “progressive” activists in a way he can’t? Many party leaders have rallied behind Hala Ayala for the lieutenant governor nomination — although the best-known progressive groups have endorsed Sam Rasoul of Roanoke. Regardless of who fills that part of the ticket, Democrats should not underestimate the motivation of a party out of power.