Their View: The pros and cons of Terry McAuliffe

Democrats may think McAuliffe did a bang-up job as governor, but voters at the time weren’t so sure. The Roanoke College Poll that came out Nov. 3, 2017 — just before that year’s gubernatorial election — shows that only 43% of those surveyed approved of the job McAuliffe was doing as governor. Now, that was certainly better than the 36% who disapproved, but the key number is that it wasn’t 50% or more. Virginians seemed to think McAuliffe was OK, and better than any alternative, but they didn’t seem wildly enthusiastic about him.

Northam went on to win that election with 53.9% of the vote — which suggests that voters weren’t so much voting because they loved what Democrats were doing but because they despised what Donald Trump was doing. That same poll shows that only 36% of Virginians approved of Trump while 53% disapproved.