Their View: The lesson of a little helicopter on Mars

The little helicopter weighs only 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude of only 10 feet. But it did so on Mars. Stop and wonder about that for a moment. For the first time, humankind has achieved powered flight on another planet. A feat that would be nothing for a 10-year-old child to accomplish with a backyard drone takes on new meaning when it happens 178 million miles away on a planet with 1% of Earth’s atmosphere.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California didn’t know the flight had succeeded until more than three hours after it was over; that’s how long it took the burst of data to reach Earth. Hold that thought in your mind for a second.

In a year in which a pandemic has claimed more than 567,000 American lives and 3 million across the globe, in which the promise of American justice and equity is on trial again — this time in a Minneapolis courtroom, it’s worthwhile to look outside of ourselves for a second to other worlds and remember what we can accomplish as a species.