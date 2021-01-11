Their View: The fix for rural broadband might just be out of this world

We typically think of broadband — rural or otherwise — in terms of fiber optic cable that has to be laid in the ground. While telecoms have been digging and laying and haggling with government officials over who should pay for all that, some entrepreneurs have had a very different idea of how to deliver internet: via satellite.

Satellite internet isn’t new. What’s new here is the scale at which Musk — and various rivals — are planning to deploy it. In May 2019, Musk’s SpaceX launched the first 60 satellites of its Starlink system. Today, there are more than 900 in orbit. The goal is to have anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400. PC Magazine says that the satellites for HughesNet and other satellite internet providers are in stationary orbits 22,000 miles out. The Starlink satellites are only about 340 miles up. Because they’re not stationary, there have to be more of them to provide continuous coverage. However, the first tests show they’re much, much faster than the further-out satellites, PC Magazine reports, with download speeds of 79.5 megabits per second versus 20 or 25 for the others. The magazine went on to give this favorable review: “Participating in Zoom calls requires both a clear uplink and relatively low latency [lag time], which means it’s been very difficult for people using existing satellite connections. Starlink could bring rural users much better remote learning capabilities.”