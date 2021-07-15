Their View: The Cuban people are on the right side of history; change must come with them

Calls for intervention in Cuba have not come directly from the government there, of course, as they have in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, but in South Florida, elected officials and refugees from the bloody Castro regime have called for overt action on the part of the Biden administration.

In a letter to President Biden, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the Florida League of Cities and the Miami-Dade League of Cities, the mayors of Doral, Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens and Miami Lakes asked that “our nation intervenes to help the Cuban people break the chains that have kept them in shackles for so many years.”

Others have offered more pointed analyses, noting that, should the Cuban government start killing off its own citizens, as it has in the past for far lesser transgressions than mass protest, the United States is uniquely positioned to intervene given our presence on the island at Guantanamo.

These calls for direct intervention are a severe error. We have toppled foreign dictators before, and the results were the longest wars in our nation’s history. Iraq and Afghanistan should have taught us a powerful lesson, but some do not seem to want to learn.