Their View: The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack: Can we ‘take a sad song and make it better?’

“Hey, Jude, don’t make it bad. Take a sad song and make it better.” I could not get the words from the beautiful Beatles song “Hey Jude” from my mind as I read about the crippling cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline. Federal regulatory constraints have been interfering with the use of alternate ways to move gasoline from refineries along the Gulf of Mexico to American consumers in the Northeast. I wondered if, once again, some sort of positive regulatory reform might be inspired by a bout of unfortunate economic adversity.

The Colonial Pipeline carries 45% of the gasoline consumed in the nation’s Northeast. There is storage at terminals along the way, to ensure that brief service interruptions do not have serious economic consequences. But in this case, pipeline executives have warned that getting things up and running again may take days or longer.

With that in mind, gasoline buyers and sellers immediately and quite sensibly began exploring alternatives, such as shipping fuel from refineries to customers by other means or connecting to other refinery locations. Unfortunately, shifting to refineries in other regions is not an option. For one thing, there aren’t many options, because there has not been a new refinery built in the United States since the 1970s, largely because of environmental constraints.