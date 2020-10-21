Their View: The CDC blows it again — this time on COVID-19 testing at school

Buried deep within an otherwise reasonable directive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19 testing at reopened schools is wording that is out of sync with both the dangers of the current pandemic and existing state rules about infectious disease at schools.

It is “both unethical and illegal to test someone who doesn’t want to be tested, including students whose parents or guardians do not want them to be tested,” says the document released last week. The agency said it was fine for schools to administer COVID-19 tests on a voluntary basis, but not to require them for all students coming to classes.

The problem is that the parents most likely to object to tests are the ones sending sick kids to school. Besides, that wording doesn’t jibe with the law up to now regarding the health of students at public schools.

The courts have repeatedly upheld the right of states to require vaccination of all public school students except those with compromised immune systems or other conditions that make the vaccines dangerous to them. And parents can be required to submit proof that their children have received all their required inoculations.

What about daily temperature checks? That’s also a test of each child’s health status. Does the CDC want to force schools to ask permission?