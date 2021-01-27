Their View: The 1876 case that complicates Trump's impeachment trial

On the morning of March 2, 1876, Secretary of War William Belknap appeared without warning at the White House, frantically insisting he needed to see President Ulysses Grant right away.
In those simpler times, the president could not imagine any national security reason why the secretary of war would need to see the president so urgently. “I cannot now,” Grant said, “but will when I return.” Grant had an appointment to have his portrait painted, and that was clearly a more important matter.
The White House steward urged Grant not to turn the secretary of war away. “Oh, Mr. President, do see him before you go. He is in some trouble and looks very ill.”
Grant reluctantly acceded to the request. As the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Ron Chernow (of “Hamilton” fame) describes the scene in his biography, “Grant,” Belknap was “wildly discomposed.” First Lady Julia Grant called him “deathly pale.” Belknap told the president he wanted to resign immediately. “Do not hesitate, Mr. President,” Belknap pleaded. “For God’s sake, do not hesitate.”
Grant was astonished, although perhaps he shouldn’t have been. That morning, he’d been tipped off by his attorney general that there were bribery allegations against Belknap, which Grant had found difficult to believe — partly because the politically naive Grant always had difficulty believing his political appointees were engaged in any wrongdoing. Belknap intimated that he needed to resign to save his wife’s honor somehow. Grant scribbled out a note accepting the resignation, saying he did so “with great regret.”
“Thank you, you are always kind,” Belknap said. Then the laconic Grant went off to have his portrait done and showed no sign that anything was amiss. Instead, Grant had unwittingly taken an action that would have unprecedented political repercussions — repercussions that have implications 145 years later for former President Donald Trump.
What Grant didn’t realize that morning when he accepted his secretary of war’s sudden resignation was that a few hours later the House of Representatives would impeach Belknap — raising the question of whether the Senate should hold an impeachment trial for an officeholder who had since left office.
The Senate decided it could — a decision as controversial then as it is now. The coming impeachment trial of Trump may or may not be wise, but it would not be unprecedented.
Belknap was done in not simply by personal corruption but the policies of that time that allowed the secretary of war to appoint traders who had a monopoly at U.S. military outposts in the West. Not surprisingly, this was an arrangement made for shady dealings. Belknap’s wife lobbied him to appoint certain contractors to handle Fort Sill, located in modern-day Oklahoma — then simply called the Indian Territory. In return, Carita Belknap was scheduled to receive $6,000 a year for her efforts in facilitating the illicit arrangement. She lived long enough to only receive one such check. When Carita died, Belknap married her sister — and the payments kept coming every quarter, nearly $20,000 in all (about $480,000 in today’s money).
In February 1876, the New York Herald broke the story. A House oversight committee promptly swung into action. It held the first hearing on Feb. 29, 1876. As we look back on this now, it’s a wonder that news didn’t rocket around the capital — but there were no 24-hour news channels then, so Grant was blissfully unaware of the scandal that had ensnared one of his Cabinet secretaries. The U.S. House moved quickly after Trump incited a mob that stormed the Capitol to try to disrupt the certification of the election results, impeaching Trump a week later. However, the House moved even more quickly in 1876. It impeached Belknap just three days after the revelations came out — and did so unanimously on three of the five articles. Republicans in 1876 felt no inclination to protect a corrupt officeholder of their own party — the way that Democrats defended Bill Clinton during his impeachment and the way many Republicans defend Trump now. We’ve become more politically accepting of transgressions if they’re performed by someone on our side of the ideological divide.
Curiously, the House learned that Belknap had resigned before it voted in favor of impeachment — but did so anyway, so technically the House impeached a private citizen. The question before the Senate wasn’t just Belknap’s guilt (which was pretty obvious) but whether it could try him at all. Belknap’s lawyers argued the Senate couldn’t — that the purpose of impeachment is to remove someone from office and disqualify them from holding office again, but impeachment couldn’t apply here because Belknap had already removed himself from office. Before the Senate voted on Belknap’s guilt, it first voted on that procedural question — and decided 37-29 that, yes, it had the power to hold an impeachment trial for a former officeholder. That vote was something of good news for Belknap because it fell short of the two-thirds majority of 40 votes that would be necessary to convict it. When the time came, the vote was 37-25 in favor of guilty — three votes short. Historical accounts suggest that few, if any, senators really believed he was innocent — those voting to acquit him simply didn’t think the Senate should convict someone who was out of office.
One question with Trump’s case is whether, if he really incited an insurrectionist riot, wouldn’t the proper venue not be a political trial in the U.S. Senate but an actual criminal trial in U.S. District Court? In the case of Belknap, he did, indeed, get indicted after he left office — but the charge was later dismissed.