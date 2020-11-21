Their View: Thank you, election workers

If you think it was stressful waiting for election boards around the country to count the millions of votes in the presidential election, imagine being the workers who were doing the counting.

Or imagine being the poll workers who braved exposure to the coronavirus to man polling places that were swamped with early voters and Election Day crowds. Think of the many hours of work done by election staffers who planned for an election like no other in the middle of a pandemic.

All of these workers faced a daunting challenge, and they rose to the occasion, working through the night in many cases and diligently counting away so that everyone’s vote counts this year.

In some cases, these people are still at work and will be for days to come.

Their efforts are heroic — as heroic as the other essential workers of this pandemic.

In big convention centers and small county offices, Republicans and Democrats worked side by side to make sure that American democracy was protected. In most cases, their election operations had never had to deal with the number of mail-in ballots they received this year or the number of in-person voters who showed up.