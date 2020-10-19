Their View: Thank mammoths, Jefferson for the modern pumpkin

We refer, of course, to the woolly mammoth. Also the non-woolly Columbian mammoth and the related mastodon. But woolly mammoth is more fun to write. So is mega-fauna, because that’s why they all were — big, monstrous elephant-like creatures that roamed across North America until the end of the Pleistocene about, oh, 11,000 years ago. (A few remnant herds of woolly mammoths hung on in the Arctic until about 4,000 years ago and there are scientists today who are convinced they can use DNA from those fossils to bring them back. Instead of “Jurassic Park” think “Pleistocene Park.” But we digress).

What we know as the pumpkin evolved in what today is northern Mexico and the American Southwest. Squash in those days was pretty bitter by our standards, so bitter that even small, hungry animals in the desert avoided the nasty things. That bitterness was part of the plant’s natural defenses against being nibbled on and having their seeds turned into some rodent’s lunch. (We didn’t figure this out on our own; we are indebted to six actual scientists who published their findings a few years ago in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.) Mega-fauna like mammoths and mastadons didn’t care about the taste, though. They were big ol’ beasts who needed to eat – a lot. Their taste buds weren’t quite as refined as that of your prissy little desert mouse. Mammoths and mastadons gobbled down pumpkins and other squashes and gourds and barely noticed the taste. They also didn’t — um, how shall we say this delicately? – digest the seeds. You can let your imagination do the rest, just as the mammoth’s digestive system did. Oh, what the heck, let’s just say it: The mammoths and mastadons pooped out the seeds whole. This had the effect of spreading pumpkin seeds over a larger range. (For all you who think pumpkin spice latte is disgusting, you now have another argument. No need to thank us. We are here to serve.)