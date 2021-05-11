Their View: Telemedicine is a tool — not a replacement for your doctor’s touch

For most patients, in-person visits were required in large part because it was the only way a doctor could bill. But they are colossal time sucks, and for people with disabilities, they created hardship. After a head injury last April — when I couldn’t yet drive — I was grateful for some insurance-reimbursed virtual visits with doctors and physical therapists.

But there are things that virtual medicine can miss, studies suggest. One study showed that commercial telemedicine services were much more likely to prescribe antibiotics for children’s respiratory infections than a primary care doctor would be at an in-person visit. That’s in part because if you can’t see into the ear to observe a bulging drum, for example, the safer course is to overtreat — even though that’s contrary to prescribing guidelines intended to prevent antibiotic resistance.

An internist depresses the tongue and looks for pus on the tonsils to detect possible strep throat. A surgeon suspects appendicitis by pushing on the belly to see if there’s pain with rapid release.

“There is still real value in being in the same room, in touch, in the laying on of hands,” Dr. Pronovost said. Studies show that such interactions build trust, increasing the likelihood that patients will comply with treatment.