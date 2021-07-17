Their View: Tax e-cigarettes? Yes, to deter youths from vaping

When my eldest son started high school, our whole family looked forward to the new experiences he had ahead of him. Imagine our disappointment and concern when he told us that his first three weeks of high school had been marked by numerous invitations to vape with some of his new classmates.

Unfortunately, this experience is not uncommon across our country. E-cigarettes, or “vapes” as they are known, are the most commonly used tobacco products among young people. Currently, nearly 4 million of them are vaping, including 1 out of every 5 U.S. high school students.

When the tobacco industry targeted young people to build a future stable of adult smokers, one of the most effective responses was to raise the price of their product. The Institute of Medicine, the U.S. Surgeon General, and the World Health Organization all have determined that increasing the price of tobacco products is the single most effective way to reduce tobacco use. Studies show that a 10% cigarette price increase results in a 3% to 5% reduction in consumption. It’s even more impactful on young people, who generally have less disposable income to spend on cigarettes.