Their View: SW Va. can learn lessons about economic recovery from the Rust Belt

» “The most successful places are the most open.” The Economist says that “Grand Rapids wins by encouraging foreign investors and ideas. The universities of the Midwest need foreign students and staff, just as big companies seek talent from anywhere.” This is where this fall’s advisory referendums on Confederate statues in Franklin County, Lunenburg County and Tazewell County and elsewhere pose a potential economic development danger. It’s one thing to have a Confederate statue; it’s quite another in 2020 to cast an affirmative vote to keep it. Jon Atchue, a member of the Franklin County School Board, warned that a “yes” vote might discourage some companies from investing in the county. It certainly doesn’t send the message that The Economist says is necessary for economic success. On the plus side, we see localities such as Botetourt County, Pulaski County and Danville, all of which have made recruitment of foreign-owned companies a centerpiece of their economic development strategies.

» “Without immigration, the Midwest’s demographic prospects would be dire.” The same applies to rural Virginia. Every locality west of Radford is losing population. So are many in Southside Virginia. They all need new residents to help revive their economies — be it staffing hospitals and schools or simply providing additional customers for local businesses. Does it really matter whether those new residents come from New Jersey or New Delhi? The Economist notes how dependent some Midwestern states are on foreign talent: “In Illinois, for example, 18% of all workers are foreign-born. Among IT workers the rate climbs to 27%. For doctors and surgeons it is 32%.” The U.S. Census Bureau says the population of Illinois — in raw numbers — has dropped more than other states during the past decade. Without immigration, it would be dropping even faster. For Chicago to counter those statewide trends and present itself as a modern tech capital depends on how open the city and the U.S. are to immigration. That’s why The Economist warns “a misguided national policy under Mr. Trump that chokes off inflows of foreigners, while ending the resettlement of refugees, could cost the region dear. The effects of COVID-19 in stalling migration will make things worse. Together they threaten to make the Midwest a place that is home to a dwindling, aging population.” Southside and Southwest Virginia already have dwindling, aging populations — but unlike some Midwestern communities, don’t have an influx of immigrants to prop up their economies. Put another way, they are in the economic and demographic situation that The Economist is warning the Rust Belt about.