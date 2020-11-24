Their View: SW Va. can learn lessons about economic recovery from the Rust Belt

The Economist magazine recently produced a seven-part report on the Midwest, gleaning lessons about how some parts of the Rust Belt are turning themselves around — and how some aren’t.
Many of those lessons are as applicable to Southwest and Southside Virginia as they are in, say, South Bend or South Dakota. We looked at some of those previously. Today we look at six more:
» “Rather than luring investors with incentives, cities should just create appealing living conditions.” This is exactly what localities in the Roanoke Valley — and some outside the valley — have been doing. The old economy was tied to fixed assets — factories, mines, ports. The new economy is tied to movable assets — skilled workers. That means the goal is to create a place where they want to live — through amenities such as greenways and cultural events. That’s why the arts aren’t a frill; they’re really an economic development asset.
» “Recovery tends to grow from the inside out. If a town center is an attractive place to live, work and play — with renovated bike paths, lots of parks, restaurants and nightlife — that draws young graduates, the newly retired, and more.” Once again, this describes Roanoke exactly. Roanoke started working on fixing its hollowed-out downtown in the 1970s under then-city manager Bern Ewert. Four decades later, the transformation of downtown Roanoke remains a work in progress — U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross infamously called attention to “quite a few empty storefronts” during his 2019 visit. Some city voters also complain that too much attention is given to downtown — although most of the municipal investment was years ago, what we’re seeing now is private investment. In any case, The Economist underscores the point that a healthy downtown matters regionwide.
» “Rather than choosing which company should flourish, the city and university concentrated on producing lots of graduates and importing more, a process . . . [called] ‘talent sprouting.’ In turn, they encouraged entrepreneurial activity.” That’s a description of how Pittsburgh turned itself from a “once-dying steel city” into a technopolis now known for robotics, artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and biomedical research. Pittsburgh stands as “a case study in regeneration driven by a university.” (They mean Carnegie-Mellon). Notice how many of those things Pittsburgh is famous for are mirrored here in the Roanoke and New River valley valleys — Torc Robotics in Blacksburg is now part of Daimler and doing work on self-driving trucks; the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute is driving the biomedical part in Roanoke. But also notice the part about “importing” more talent. Now we come to one of more sensitive — some might say controversial — parts of the report: Immigration doesn’t hurt the economy, it actually drives growth.
» “By far, the best driver [of economic growth] is the co-location of an urban, diverse population near a tier-one research and development institution.” Here’s where we don’t measure up very well. We are not particularly diverse. The Economist makes the case that communities that are not open to diversity are not going to fare well in a global economy. This is a point that came up for a brief discussion in a meeting of the GO Virginia economic development council for the New River-Roanoke-Lynchburg region a few years ago. Namely, are we so white that it’s hard to recruit people that we need to the region — be they business executives or doctors or what have you? The overwhelming white counties of Southwest Virginia may think they’re normal. In fact, they are not — they are demographically at odds with the rest of the country and the rest of the world.
» “The most successful places are the most open.” The Economist says that “Grand Rapids wins by encouraging foreign investors and ideas. The universities of the Midwest need foreign students and staff, just as big companies seek talent from anywhere.” This is where this fall’s advisory referendums on Confederate statues in Franklin County, Lunenburg County and Tazewell County and elsewhere pose a potential economic development danger. It’s one thing to have a Confederate statue; it’s quite another in 2020 to cast an affirmative vote to keep it. Jon Atchue, a member of the Franklin County School Board, warned that a “yes” vote might discourage some companies from investing in the county. It certainly doesn’t send the message that The Economist says is necessary for economic success. On the plus side, we see localities such as Botetourt County, Pulaski County and Danville, all of which have made recruitment of foreign-owned companies a centerpiece of their economic development strategies.
» “Without immigration, the Midwest’s demographic prospects would be dire.” The same applies to rural Virginia. Every locality west of Radford is losing population. So are many in Southside Virginia. They all need new residents to help revive their economies — be it staffing hospitals and schools or simply providing additional customers for local businesses. Does it really matter whether those new residents come from New Jersey or New Delhi? The Economist notes how dependent some Midwestern states are on foreign talent: “In Illinois, for example, 18% of all workers are foreign-born. Among IT workers the rate climbs to 27%. For doctors and surgeons it is 32%.” The U.S. Census Bureau says the population of Illinois — in raw numbers — has dropped more than other states during the past decade. Without immigration, it would be dropping even faster. For Chicago to counter those statewide trends and present itself as a modern tech capital depends on how open the city and the U.S. are to immigration. That’s why The Economist warns “a misguided national policy under Mr. Trump that chokes off inflows of foreigners, while ending the resettlement of refugees, could cost the region dear. The effects of COVID-19 in stalling migration will make things worse. Together they threaten to make the Midwest a place that is home to a dwindling, aging population.” Southside and Southwest Virginia already have dwindling, aging populations — but unlike some Midwestern communities, don’t have an influx of immigrants to prop up their economies. Put another way, they are in the economic and demographic situation that The Economist is warning the Rust Belt about.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!