 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Their View: Stealing from Surfside condo victims is about as low as you can get
0 comments

Their View: Stealing from Surfside condo victims is about as low as you can get

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It was hard to imagine what could have made the Surfside condo collapse worse. And then we heard about the thieves who stole the identities of some of the victims.

Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues called their actions “despicable.” To that we would add: “loathsome.”

This gang — police have arrested three people from Miami-Dade County — stole the identities of victims, opening credit and bank cards in their names and stealing at least $45,000, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday. They bought a $374 pair of sandals. They bought a Versace purse worth about $1,700. These “cyber-grave robbers” also tried unsuccessfully to make another $67,000 in purchases and withdrawals, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

It takes a special kind of stone-cold heartlessness to prey on people during a tragedy like this. The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo was one of the worst building failures in U.S. history. It killed 98 when it fell June 24. We were horrified. We mourned. We were in pain.

But apparently not all of us. Some were busy figuring out how to benefit from the darkest moments of others. The identity theft gang used the identities of at least seven victims, five of whom died in the collapse.

It was the sister of Ana Ortiz — who died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo along with her son, her husband and other members of her family — who spotted suspicious transactions. Nicole Ortiz told the Herald she noticed strange email notifications popping up on her sister’s iPad. She was writing her sister’s eulogy at the time.

“Who would do something like this?” she asked.

The $374 sandals provided the lead that helped police break the case. A woman in a hat and face mask showed up at Nordstrom’s to pick them up. Surveillance footage caught the license plate on her black Mercedes. But that’s not even the most brazen part. There was also a recording of a woman calling Barclay’s bank to order a replacement bank card in Ana Ortiz’s name. She tells the security rep that she was a victim of the condo collapse, and all her belongings were inside.

We know this isn’t the first time a thief has turned a catastrophe into profit, and yet, every time, it’s hard to fathom how someone could be that low down, that mean and that calculated as so many people are suffering.

After the arrests, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said they “got what they deserved.” If these three people did, in fact, commit such crimes, we certainly hope he’s right — and they get exactly what they deserve.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Stay safe out there
Editorial

Our View: Stay safe out there

Now is not a good time to host a music festival followed by a NASCAR playoff race with the Washington County Fair in between. If you go to these events, think of our medical professionals who would love to go to a festival or a race. Stay safe so we can make that happen for them.

Letters

Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic? In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. This has been a real eye-opener.

Columnists

Their View: Bias against Muslims must end

It is not enough to end the Muslim ban. We must also halt all racist practices used by the security establishment, from entrapment and surveillance to preemptive prosecution and invest in infrastructure in all of the war-torn countries impacted by the United States.

+2
Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it
Editorial

Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it

The bonds holding our nation together are malleable, loosening to give us all the freedoms we claim as our birthright; tightening to hold us together when we need security. That’s what made us Americans this day 20 years ago, now and always.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts