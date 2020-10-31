Their View: Sorting what happened in 2020? Check out the new Drive-By Truckers album

The song was very much the exception until four years ago. The band’s 2016 album “American Band” included some songs that were overtly political — about school shootings, about the shootings of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, about the National Rifle Association, and not in a way that Wayne LaPierre would find a toe-tapper. The latter was something of a surprise because much the band’s early work — “When the Pin Hits the Shell,” “Nine Bullets,” “Loaded Gun in the Closet” — had shown the easy familiarity with firearms that you might expect from a Southern band.

Four years went by, and earlier this year they released “The Unraveling,” an album that was almost completely political. As with the band’s early songs, some of the titles are enough: “Babies in Cages,” “Grievance Merchants” and “Thoughts and Prayers.” Now the Drive-By Truckers have produced another surprise: their second studio album in less than a year, something only a few musicians have been able to do. In that respect alone, the Drive-By Truckers now get ranked alongside David Bowie, Led Zeppelin and Queen. For the social commentary they deliver on “The New OK,” they might rank as this generation’s Bob Dylan.