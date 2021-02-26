Their View: Some Virginia Democrats have lost touch with their heritage

Last week, 11 Democrats on the House Privileges and Elections Committee voted to kill a proposed constitutional amendment that would have guaranteed “equitable educational opportunities” for all students in Virginia public schools. Only one Democrat — Sam Rasoul of Roanoke — voted in favor of the measure. Ostensibly, Democrats opposed the amendment on the grounds that they only want to put two amendments on the 2022 ballot and they’ve already picked the two they want — one removes the ban on same-sex marriage (which has already been invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court but remains in the state constitution), the other would automatically restore the rights of convicted felons after they’ve served their terms. What these Democrats are saying is that Virginians don’t have the mental bandwidth to handle three constitutional amendments, even in a year when there won’t be much else on the ballot. In Virginia, we have no U.S. senator on the ballot, just U.S. House members, plus maybe members of the House of Delegates if redistricting doesn’t happen in time for this fall’s elections. That’s just two offices. We have lots of elections with far more choices on the ballot.