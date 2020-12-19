Their View: Some stocking stuffers — or are they really lumps of coal?

3. Why are the Democrats doing the most to make it possible for Republicans to win in 2021? Some Democrats no doubt think that’s an absurd question — they’re convinced that recent political trends, powered by voter realignment, mean that Democrats will prevail in Virginia’s statewide elections no matter what. They may well be right. Check back in November 2021 and we’ll know. But if Republicans are to win the governorship or anything else in 2021, it’ll be because of two reasons. First, Donald Trump will be out of office, and suburban revulsion toward Trump powered the Democratic victories in Virginia in every election in the Trump era. With Trump gone, the political temperature might be a lot lower — in ways that benefit Virginia Republicans. Second, any Republican victory will require voters to be unhappy about something — and the belief that Republicans would serve them better. Republicans clearly believe one possible issue there are matters that come under the old rubric of “law and order.” Toward that end, the best thing Republicans have going for them right now are the five Democratic appointees to the Virginia Parole Board (one of whom is Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea). The board has made several controversial releases, any of which can be adroitly packaged into a devastating campaign commercial next fall. One involved the release this past summer of Vincent Martin, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of a Richmond police officer. Another, more recent, decision is the decision to release Gregory Allen Joyner, a Lynchburg man serving a life-plus-10-years sentence for the murder and attempted rape of a high school classmate when he was 16. There may well be extenuating circumstances for each of these — that’s not the point. The point is that, politically, these releases are a gold mine for Republicans. There are likely certain suburban voters who don’t agree with the whole of the Republican agenda but don’t like the idea of murderers and attempted rapists going free.