Their View: Should Washington and Lee University change its name? Some context.

Those are the back-and-forth arguments we hear. Here’s one we haven’t heard so much: Has Washington and Lee, through 151 years of using that name, fundamentally changed the meaning of those names? Obviously, not enough for some — yet there are other names we use that we don’t object to even if perhaps we should. We literally fought a war against monarchism, yet Virginia still has multiple counties named after British royalty and assorted nobles. Does anyone think that by having counties named King George and Prince William and all the rest that we’re somehow still bending the knee to the British crown? Or have those place names lost their original meaning over the years and acquired new ones? That seems to be the case, because not even Revolutionary-era Virginians bothered to change those names and not many Virginians today could tell us just which George and which William those names refer to. (King George I and the youngest son of George II if you’re curious). Even fewer could identify Augusta County with Princess Augusta of Saxe-Gotha or Bedford County with John Russell, the Fourth Duke of Bedford. So when will the “Lee” in Washington and Lee just become the equivalent of background noise? Or will it ever? Guess we’ll find out in June.