Their View: Say no to national vaccine registry

The most dangerous factor in a system like this would be the skepticism it would undoubtedly breed toward the very thing it seeks to promote: more vaccinations. Especially in Texas, a government registry would add fuel to the already galloping fires of government distrust. People are wary. Telling them that the cost of a vaccine is entry into a federal registry will be enough to drive many away from the needle and take us that much farther away from herd immunity.

Proponents of these plans say they incentivize the vaccine. According to The Journal’s reporting on the Israeli program, “Officials are warning those who shun the national vaccination campaign that they will be shut out of everyday activities.”

Israeli health minister Yuli Edelstein is leaning hard on that message. “Anyone who does not get vaccinated will be left behind,” he said.

We’re all in favor of better awareness campaigns, but socially shaming the unvaccinated is not the way to do it.