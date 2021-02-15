THEIR VIEW: Saving the planet is fine, forgetting the needs of SW Virginians is not

Make no mistake: The coal tax credit will be repealed and we’re not here to defend it. Both politics and economics are against it. The politics can be found in a Democratic-controlled legislature that wants to eliminate fossil fuels to save the planet; the economics can be found in last year’s report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission analysis that found coal tax credits cost the state a lot of money and haven’t done much to slow the long decline of coal in the face of cheaper forms of energy. If the state Senate were split like the U.S. Senate, perhaps a mythical Joe Manchin from Southwest Virginia might have been able to bargain for something in return. But it’s not.

It’s only through the good graces of a Democrat from Northern Virginia — state Sen. Jeremy McPike of Prince William County — that Southwest Virginia is being offered anything in return for abolishing the coal tax credit. McPike has two bills of note. One, co-sponsored with state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, would offer new tax incentives for data centers to locate in rural areas, which would help Southwest Virginia as well as other communities. McPike also has a budget amendment that would provide money for coal counties to offer satellite internet to students who don’t have any. His original proposal was $2 million, which got whittled down to $500,000 in the Senate version of the budget. We notice Hudson didn’t offer any kind of compensation to Southwest Virginia, which is why her celebratory tweet is particularly galling. Abolishing the coal tax credits may be good for the climate, they may be good for the state’s bottom line, but that abolition will help undermine what few coal jobs remain — and those jobs are generally pretty well-paying. The state’s Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the annual mean wage of mining roof bolters is $59,940 — which might not be a big deal in Hudson’s district (where the median household income in Albemarle is a cushy $75,394) but is in Dickenson County where the similar figure is $29,226. Hudson is willing to trade those for a report on the shelf.