Their View: Save the US Postal Service! (Sort of)

This is a moment for the post office not to step back but to get from Congress what it needs to be more efficient: flexibility.

Ten years ago, as it became obvious fewer people were buying stamps and using first class mail services, the Postal Service begged Congress to let it be more limber. USPS is largely a self-funded agency. In 2011, as it looked at its balance sheet, the Postal Service considered eliminating overnight delivery, reducing the number of underused post offices and partnering with stores instead, and getting rid of Saturday deliveries.

Congress said no — including Durbin and others who put up roadblocks to several cost-saving ideas identified by USPS. The Postal Service must adapt to our new high-tech world, and it’s now up to Congress to come up with a plan. In the Senate, I believe we are close to finding a comprehensive plan that will save jobs, cut costs and still maintain one of the best postal services in the world,” Durbin said in 2012.

But Congress did not come up with a plan, at least not one that worked. The Postal Service continued to lurch, long before the coronavirus illuminated more clearly its inefficiencies.