Their View: Rural voters vital to both parties' elusive 'permanent majority' goal

Our point here today is not to debate the Electoral College (it’s not going anywhere) but to talk about how Democrats could make it work in their favor, if they were so inclined (they’re not, for reasons you’ll soon see). The short version is that Democrats need to redistribute their vote. More to the point, they need to persuade Democratic voters to move out of California, which has a big surplus of Democrats, and into smaller states which they could then flip out of the Republican column.

Let’s do the math. Biden carried California with 11,110,250 votes to Trump’s 6,006,429. That’s a margin of 4,896,179 votes when he really just needed a margin of, well, one vote. To make the math easier, let’s see what would happen if 4 million California Democrats were exported to other states. Wyoming was the most pro-Trump state in the country; Trump got 70% of the vote there. But the actual tally was only 193,559 to 73,491 — a margin of 120,068. That makes Democrats could move 120,069 Californians there and still have 3,879,931 voters leftover. In the process, they’d pick up three electoral votes but, even more importantly, two U.S. senators. They could move 631,222 voters to Texas and pick up a walloping 38 electoral votes — plus two more U.S. senators. They could move 120,694 to North Dakota and 110,573 to South Dakota and between them have six electoral votes and four more senators — and still have 3,017,542 voters left over. If they just wanted electoral votes, they’d focus on places like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, but if they wanted to control the Senate, not just control it but dominate it, they’d book moving vans to a lot of small states.