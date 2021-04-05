Their View: Rural voters vital to both parties' elusive 'permanent majority' goal

Perhaps nothing is more elusive in American politics than the “permanent majority.” After almost every election, the winning party thinks it has found the answer — a coalition of voters that will stay together and guarantee electoral success for as far as the eye can see. Of course, the eye can’t see very far, because voters are always realigning, sometimes faster than others, so coalitions are always changing. White college-educated suburbanites once were reliably Republican; now they’ve moved into the Democratic column. Blue-collar voters once were reliably Democratic; now they’ve moved into the Republican column. The Republican Party of 1896 was pro-immigration while the Democratic Party wasn’t. If William Jennings Bryan came back today, he’d have a hard time figuring out which party was which.
Curiously, both parties came out of the 2020 election convinced they’d found a “permanent majority.” Democrats — who had the convenience of winning an actual majority — are convinced their “coalition of the ascendant,” as some call it, is the key. White-collar voters, minority voters, young voters. Republicans, meanwhile, saw themselves make unexpected gains with blue-collar Black voters and Hispanic voters — plus squeeze even more votes out of rural America. They’re convinced that if those trend lines continue — and they don’t have Donald Trump to rile up those suburban voters — then they have the true permanent majority.
Given our history, neither probably does. Politics has generally operated under Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion: For every action there is an equal but opposite reaction. We’ve seen that in the past two presidential elections — Democratic gains in the suburbs were matched by Republican gains in rural areas. What we have is a nation that is not simply polarized politically, it’s also polarized geographically. In 1976, Republican Gerald Ford carried Virginia by 1.3% over Democrat Jimmy Carter. That year, out of 136 localities, only 23 were so lopsided that a candidate took 60% or more of the vote. Only one locality (Charles City County, for Carter) saw a candidate top 70%. By 2020, we saw 116 localities where one candidate hit 60% or more and 38 where one topped 70%. In 1976, we didn’t have any locality where someone hit 80%. In 2016, we had four. In 2020, we had 17.
This geographical polarization works to the advantage of Republicans. We can see that most clearly through the Electoral College which, by its very nature, gives a boost to small states. Since many of those small states vote Republican — think of all those sparsely populated states in the Upper Midwest and Rockies — that helps the GOP. That’s ultimately the reason why Trump won in 2016, even though he didn’t win the popular vote. Hillary Clinton’s vote was simply distributed the wrong way; those big margins in California didn’t help because she was going to win California anyway, while Trump took narrow margins in places like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The 2020 election turned on close elections in those states plus Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, all of which went for Joe Biden. North Carolina was also exceptionally close, but Trump took that state by 1.34%.
Our point here today is not to debate the Electoral College (it’s not going anywhere) but to talk about how Democrats could make it work in their favor, if they were so inclined (they’re not, for reasons you’ll soon see). The short version is that Democrats need to redistribute their vote. More to the point, they need to persuade Democratic voters to move out of California, which has a big surplus of Democrats, and into smaller states which they could then flip out of the Republican column.
Let’s do the math. Biden carried California with 11,110,250 votes to Trump’s 6,006,429. That’s a margin of 4,896,179 votes when he really just needed a margin of, well, one vote. To make the math easier, let’s see what would happen if 4 million California Democrats were exported to other states. Wyoming was the most pro-Trump state in the country; Trump got 70% of the vote there. But the actual tally was only 193,559 to 73,491 — a margin of 120,068. That makes Democrats could move 120,069 Californians there and still have 3,879,931 voters leftover. In the process, they’d pick up three electoral votes but, even more importantly, two U.S. senators. They could move 631,222 voters to Texas and pick up a walloping 38 electoral votes — plus two more U.S. senators. They could move 120,694 to North Dakota and 110,573 to South Dakota and between them have six electoral votes and four more senators — and still have 3,017,542 voters left over. If they just wanted electoral votes, they’d focus on places like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, but if they wanted to control the Senate, not just control it but dominate it, they’d book moving vans to a lot of small states.
So why aren’t they doing that? Here’s one very practical reason. Democrats don’t much care for rural areas. A recent Gallup Poll found that nearly half of Americans — 48% — say they’d rather live in a small town or rural area. That’s a big shift from just two years ago when 39% say they’d prefer those places. However, there’s a big partisan divide. Among Republicans, 66% say they’d prefer a small town or rural community. Among Democrats, only 33% do. Republicans, you don’t have to worry about a Democratic migration strategy turning all those small rural states into Democratic bastions — even though it’s theoretically possible. Of course, the opposite is possible, too. Republicans don’t need those 6 million voters in California; they could reapportion them and not have to worry about a close election in Arizona or Georgia or lots of other places ever again.
OK, this is all fanciful, but there’s a serious point here. Democrats would be better off electorally if they had a greater appreciation of rural America. Those Gallup numbers essentially show Democrats don’t have any interest in rural America — the cultural divide is apparently just too great — and that comes through loud and clear politically as well. Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly this year were keen to repeal coal tax credits, for instance, but showed scant interest in helping the coalfields build a new economy. Perhaps if some of those surplus Northern Virginia Democrats moved to Southwest Virginia they’d change their minds. We’re not counting on any moving vans, though.