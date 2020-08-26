Their View: Right to women’s suffrage rode through Virginia on the rails

The right of women to vote passed through Virginia sometime in the night.
Here’s how that happened.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment — hitting the threshold to make women’s suffrage part of the U.S. Constitution. It did so dramatically, too. The amendment appeared headed for defeat until a 25-year-old Republican legislator from East Tennessee received a seven-page letter from his mother urging him to vote for ratification. “Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Thomas Catt …,” she had written him — the Catt in question being the prominent suffragist leader Carrie Chapman Catt. When Harry Burn rose and voted “aye,” some legislators thought he was confused about what an “aye” vote meant. He was not. His vote put the amendment over the top — or so it seemed. Anti-suffrage legislators tried some parliamentary tricks to rescind the vote. But the vote held. Then they tried fleeing Nashville altogether, hoping to deprive the legislature of a quorum to prevent the necessary procedural vote on transmitting their action to the governor. (Just as today some Republican legislators in Oregon have occasionally left the state to prevent a quorum.) That ploy failed, too. And so on the morning of Aug. 24, Gov. Albert Roberts signed the paperwork and mailed it off to Washington, D.C. — registered mail, of course, befitting such official correspondence.
The mail then went by train and that train passed through Virginia. No history we’ve found records the specific route, but railroad historians we’ve consulted say it probably went through what is now the CSX route through Covington, Clifton Forge, Staunton, Waynesboro and Charlottesville. Historical irony: The Virginia General Assembly had adamantly refused to ratify the amendment and never did so until 1952, long after the fact.
Around the country that August, some acted as if the amendment was already in effect. In Roanoke, the city Democratic Committee held a meeting to officially welcome women in the fold and urge “as many ladies as possible be present at the next meeting.” It was, after all, an election year.
Technically, though, the amendment wasn’t officially a part of the Constitution until some federal official signed off on it — then the secretary of state, today the national Archivist. Now, here’s where there’s some drama: There was concern that anti-suffragists would seek a court injunction to block the secretary of state from certifying the ratification.
The secretary of state then was Bainbridge Colby, a name now mostly lost in history except for what he was about to do. He’d only been secretary of state for a few months, and would only be secretary of state for a few months more — Woodrow Wilson’s term was coming to an end. Colby should never have been secretary of state. His predecessor was Robert Lansing, a big name at the time. Lansing and Wilson, though, came to have a falling-out over how to proceed after World War I. Wilson was insistent at that the League of Nations was key to keeping the peace. Lansing was not. When Wilson suffered a stroke, and first lady Edith Wilson essentially ran the government, Lansing took it upon himself to hold Cabinet meetings without her permission. He even suggested that Vice President Thomas Marshall take over the presidency. You can probably guess where this is headed. Wilson fired Lansing and appointed Colby, a New York lawyer who had no diplomatic experience but was deemed a Wilson loyalist. His only real claim to fame was that one of his legal clients had been Mark Twain. One Wilson biographer writes that the response to the non-entity Colby’s selection ranged “from puzzlement to outrage.” Colby was notable in one significant way, though: He was a committed suffragist. Wilson had supported women’s suffrage, too — but only after originally opposing it. Colby, though, was a true believer, and he was determined to thwart any last-minute legal challenges to the amendment.
The train from Nashville was supposed to arrive in Washington at 12:30 a.m. Colby left instructions that he should be notified as soon as when the train arrived: He planned to go to his office and sign the paperwork immediately. The train, though, ran late. Not until 3:45 a.m. did State Department employee Charles Cooke call Colby to tell him the paperwork had finally arrived. “Colby thought that was an unseemly time to sign such an important document,” according to an account posted on the Suffragist Memorial website — apparently 12:30 a.m. was a more dignified hour. Colby felt the odds were slim that opponents would find a judge to issue an injunction at that hour, as well — so he ordered the document brought to his home. He’d act on it before he went to work. At 8 a.m., in the presence only of Cooke (who is sometimes described as Colby’s secretary) and department solicitor F.K. Nielsen, Colby signed the certification.
This quiet signing came as a surprise to all the suffragette leaders who were in Washington, expecting a major ceremony. Colby, though, wanted to avoid a spectacle. The official reason that he gave reporters later was that “effectuating suffrage through proclamation of its ratification by the necessary thirty-six States was more important than feeding the movie cameras.” The unofficial reason, according to the Constitution Center, is that two of the most prominent suffragette leaders — Catt and Alice Paul — were great rivals and Colby wanted to avoid any conflict over who got the most prominent position in the photographs. Catt was considered the more moderate leader, Paul more militant.
“Inasmuch as I am not interested in the aftermath of any of the friction or collisions which may have been developed in the long struggle for the ratification of the amendment, I have contented myself with the performance in the simplest manner of the duty devolving upon me under the law,” Colby told the New York Times. After the news was announced, celebrations broke out — bells rang, whistles blew, and politicians put out favorable statements, no doubt hoping to sway votes that would be cast in just a few months’ time. The fear of a last-minute injunction never materialized, but it was not an irrational fear. Even after the 19th Amendment was certified, there were two legal challenges to constitutionality that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. Both times, the court ruled unanimously that, yes, women really could vote.
A century later, it’s worth remembering that the right to women’s suffrage went through Virginia, if only on a mail train.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!